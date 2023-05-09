Genshin Impact Baizhu sales are much lower than expected

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 Baizhu and Ganyu banner sales have been far lower than anyone could’ve expected. Baizhu was first introduced in the early stages of the anime game, around two years ago, and he’s created a steady level of popularity and curiosity in the community for some time. Ganyu, on the other hand, was initially released near launch, which may be one of the reasons for the low sales numbers.

Ganyu was added to the roster back in version 1.2, and this is her third rerun since then, meaning that most players who want Ganyu have likely had her for some time now. Players pulling for her now may simply want more constellations to improve her abilities.

As for Baizhu, since we were introduced to him at the very beginning of the game, players have had plenty of time to save up their Primogems to guarantee a Baizhu pull. And if you’ve saved up Primogems, there’s no reason to spend any money at all on a banner.

The other newcomer, Kaveh, is a four-star character, so there’s a high chance that you’d get him while pulling on either the Baizhu or Ganyu character banners.

On top of all these facts, HoYoverse’s newest RPG, Honkai Star Rail was also released just a few days before Baizhu and Ganyu went live. As a result, it’s incredibly likely that Genshin Impact fans paid very little attention to the new version 3.6 banners – even temporarily – which lead to the numbers you see below.

The chart comes from GenshinLAB, a site that collects sales data from the Chinese App Store to create estimates based on the spending habits of that large section of the Genshin community.

The Baizhu and Ganyu banners produced about USD $5,482,270 (£4,347,385) in their first week, placing them just below Kazuha’s introduction.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 will still be live for about two more weeks, so you’ll have more than enough time to pull for the characters if you’re interested. And if you’re not sure who to go for, check out our Genshin Imapact tier list along with the current Primogem codes to give yourself more wishes.