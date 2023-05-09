Genshin Impact Baizhu sales are much lower than expected

Genshin Impact's Baizhu and Ganyu banners have been live for a week now, but according to sales estimates, anime game players aren't interested at all.

Genshin Impact Baizhu first week sales are much lower than expected: anime man with green hair and white snake around his neck
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 Baizhu and Ganyu banner sales have been far lower than anyone could’ve expected. Baizhu was first introduced in the early stages of the anime game, around two years ago, and he’s created a steady level of popularity and curiosity in the community for some time. Ganyu, on the other hand, was initially released near launch, which may be one of the reasons for the low sales numbers.

Ganyu was added to the roster back in version 1.2, and this is her third rerun since then, meaning that most players who want Ganyu have likely had her for some time now. Players pulling for her now may simply want more constellations to improve her abilities.

As for Baizhu, since we were introduced to him at the very beginning of the game, players have had plenty of time to save up their Primogems to guarantee a Baizhu pull. And if you’ve saved up Primogems, there’s no reason to spend any money at all on a banner.

The other newcomer, Kaveh, is a four-star character, so there’s a high chance that you’d get him while pulling on either the Baizhu or Ganyu character banners.

On top of all these facts, HoYoverse’s newest RPG, Honkai Star Rail was also released just a few days before Baizhu and Ganyu went live. As a result, it’s incredibly likely that Genshin Impact fans paid very little attention to the new version 3.6 banners – even temporarily – which lead to the numbers you see below.

Genshin Impact Baizhu first week sales are much lower than expected: colour coded chart with sales numbers and anime character icons

The chart comes from GenshinLAB, a site that collects sales data from the Chinese App Store to create estimates based on the spending habits of that large section of the Genshin community.

The Baizhu and Ganyu banners produced about USD $5,482,270 (£4,347,385) in their first week, placing them just below Kazuha’s introduction.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 will still be live for about two more weeks, so you’ll have more than enough time to pull for the characters if you’re interested. And if you’re not sure who to go for, check out our Genshin Imapact tier list along with the current Primogem codes to give yourself more wishes.

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.