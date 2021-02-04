Genshin Impact fans are bummed that Barbara now sounds “like a granny at bingo night”

Game updates change heaps of things, but not all of them are documented. Sometimes things slip through the cracks; other times it’s something so minor it’s not worth mentioning. When it comes to Genshin Impact’s 1.3 update, though, it appears that one character’s voice lines have been toned down, and the community is totally bummed out.

Barbara is a energetic songstress that’s typically built up as a healer. She’s peppy, optimistic, and, well, as anime as can be. When you take to battle with your freshly pulled Xiao, she’ll be there, cheering you on. Or, well, that was the case. These days she’s a bit more low energy. “Dear Mihoyo, old Barbara got me hyped up in battle,” one Reddit user writes. “New Barbara is like a granny at bingo night. Give me back my spunky pop idol cheerleader.”

It’s a feeling that lots of people in the community share. I’ve come across several Reddit and Twitter posts that query the same thing, each getting oodles of upvotes. One of the more popular posts compares all of Barbara’s new voice lines to her old ones, and, yeah, it’s pretty noticeable.

You can check out the clip below for yourself:

