The best Genshin Impact Sara build

Want to know what the best Sara builds are in Genshin Impact? Kujou Sara is an Electro four-star bow user and will be coming to the game as part of the first banner in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. You can find out more about her abilities by checking out our Genshin Impact Sara banner release date guide.

Sara isn’t the only new character in the upcoming banner update, as Raiden Shogun, or Baal as she is otherwise known, is the five-star character coming to the same banner. Kokomi is coming later on in the 2.1 update, but if you’re looking for builds for characters from the 2.0 update – we have builds for Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

The 2.1 update is stacked with all sorts of new stuff, including a couple of new Inazuma islands to explore, fishing, and even the game’s first tie-in character: Aloy from the Horizon Zero Dawn, though PC players will have to wait until the 2.2 update to unlock her. In the meantime, we’ll go over two of the best Genshin Impact Sara builds – one focused on her battery potential and one for using her as a DPS.

Genshin Impact Sara battery build

The best Genshin Impact Sara battery build is:

Bow: Mitternachts Waltz

Mitternachts Waltz Artifacts: Severed Fate (four-set)

This build focuses on exploiting her elemental skill so that she can use it more often and more effectively. One weapon that helps with this is the Mitternachts Waltz, a bow that increases elemental skill damage for five seconds for every normal attack or increases normal attack damage for every elemental skill that hits. The percentage of damage that increases with this bow scales with weapon refinement, up to a total of 40% for each of these two buffs.

An alternative bow you could opt for instead is the Sacrificial Bow. After dealing damage using an elemental skill, the skill has a chance to end its own cooldown. When it’s completely refined to the highest level, it’ll have an 80% chance of occurring once every 16 seconds, allowing you to gain even more crowfeather protection.

For the artifacts, we recommend that you give her the four-piece Severed Fate artifact set. This not only gives Sara an additional 20% Energy Recharge but also increases her elemental burst damage by at least 25% of her energy recharge, up to a maximum bonus of 75%. It’s a powerful combination, particularly if you can get equipment with raw energy recharge effects on them.

An alternative item is the Thundering Fury four-piece set. It boosts her Electro damage by 15% and any damage caused by the Overloaded, Electro-Charged, or Superconduct elemental reactions increases by 40%. It also decreases the cooldown of her elemental skill by a second, which is valuable in certain situations.

If you use Sara as a battery character, you’ll want to use her as your method of charging energy, only to unleash it by swapping to another character to use their most powerful abilities often. Baal pairs particularly well with Sara, as she uses a lot of energy, but generally any energy-hungry character will do a huge amount of damage.

Genshin Impact Sara DPS build

The best Genshin Impact Sara DPS build is:

Bow: Skyward Harp

Skyward Harp Artifacts: Noblesse Oblige (four-set)

Sara isn’t going to be a great DPS character, but if you want a fun experiment, you can try out this fun build that focuses on buffing her low attack rating. The Skyward Harp has the highest base attack of all the currently available bows and gives her extra crit rate and crit damage. The passive that this bow gives you also bolsters your DPS further. A good four-star option is the Blackcliff Warbow as it has a high base attack and crit damage, with the potential to stack more attacking power for defeating enemies.

There are several artifacts that you can equip Sara with to gear her more towards a DPS build. The Noblesse Oblige four-piece gives her whole team a 20% attack bonus, as well as a 20% bonus to her damage. You can also equip a combination of two of either the two-piece Gladiator’s Finale, the two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, or the two-piece Capricious Visage sets, both of which give her a raw 18% buff to attack each. For Sara’s raw stats, use equipment that increases her crit rate, crit damage, or electro damage. It also doesn’t hurt to put more energy recharge on a DPS-focused build as this will only help you in the long run.

And those are all of the best Kujou Sara builds in Genshin Impact. Want to redeem free primogems? Read our Genshin Impact codes guide to claim all the latest goodies available right now.