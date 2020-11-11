Genshin Impact bounties – how to find a bounty location

Genshin Impact bounties have been added to the free-to-play game in its first and latest big update – alongside all new characters, items, live events, and a brand new reputation system.

Speaking of, bounties are a way to increase your reputation in specific cities and each week you’ll be able to hunt down and defeat bounty targets to spread the word of your good deeds. You need to visit the City Reputation NPC in either Mondstadt or Liyue, and find out which bounties are up for grabs. Finding these characters should be easy, as you’ll be given a quest to locate them.

Simply choose your bounty from the list – there are one, two, or three star bounties – depending on the difficulty you’re after. You’ll be given some general intel on the bounty itself, including its traits, weaknesses, immunity, and the reward you can expect to claim on successfully defeating it – and the locals will be very thankful, thus increasing your reputation. The intel will also give you a vague idea of where to find bounties in Genshin impact, but here’s how to track down the exact location.

Genshin Impact bounty locations

Once you’ve added bounties to your list of things to do, you can check the map to track where the bounties are lurking – they’ll appear as a large yellow circle to give you a general indication of their location.

Head to the area and once you’re in the vicinity, use your Elemental Sight to track your bounty’s movements. This will appear as a light blue aura that will lead you in the bounty’s direction. You may need to keep hitting Elemental Sight, which can be slightly frustrating. Finding the exact bounty location can also be a bit tricky – the blue aura won’t lead you straight to it; you need to harvest the source track marks in order to find your bounty. The source track marks can be anything from a mushroom to a flower, and will glow yellow when using Elemental Sight. Once you have dealt with the first tracking target, you can move onto the next, until you have collected all three track marks – and then the blue aura will lead you to the bounty’s exact location.

The bounty itself will vary in strength and won’t be an easy battle, so you may need to try multiple tactics to defeat it. If you need more help completing bounties in Genshin Impact, check out the best Genshin Impact characters, as well as the best artifacts in Genshin Impact.