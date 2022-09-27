Genshin Impact Candace materials – all ascension materials

Looking for any of the Genshin Impact Candace ascension materials? The Genshin Impact 3.1 update introduces three brand new characters to the free PC game, including Candace, a four-star Hydro polearm wielder. Like Cyno, Candace has some Egyptian influences, with an Eye of Horus decorating her headband.

Candace appears on both of the Genshin Impact banners during phase one. If you’re trying to unlock Cyno or Venti, there’s a good chance you’re going to unlock Candace in the process. In this case, you may want to know how to get Candace ascension materials so you can continue leveling her up. Four-star characters generally aren’t as good as five-star ones, but Candace could stand out as one of the rare exceptions to earn a top spot on our Genshin Impact tier list.

Candace ascension materials

Here are all of Candace’s ascension and talent level up materials:

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3x Redcrest

3x Faded Red Satin 20,000 2 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

10x Redcrest

15x Faded Red Satin 40,000 3 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

20x Redcrest

12x Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 4 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

30x Redcrest

18x Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 5 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

45x Redcrest

12x Rich Red Brocade 100,000 6 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

60x Redcrest

24x Rich Red Brocade 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Every time you ascend Candace, you get the chance to level up each of her main talents. Below is a list of the materials you need to take any one of her talents to its maximum level, but note that all of her talents have the same requirements.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Admonition

6x Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2x Guide to Admonition

3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4x Guide to Admonition

4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6x Guide to Admonition

6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9x Guide to Admonition

9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Admonition

4x Rich Red Brocade

1x Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Admonition

6x Rich Red Brocade

1x Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Admonition

9x Rich Red Brocade

2x Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Admonition

12x Rich Red Brocade

2x Tears of the Calamitous God

1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Candace materials

While it is possible to find a large number of Candace’s ascension materials in the Sumeru region, you may find some in other areas of the world Teyvat.

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade

You can find any of the Red Satin items as drops from Eremite enemies. This includes Vanguards, Crossbows, Ravenbeak Halberdiers, Linebreakers, Sword-Dancers, Desert Clearwaters, Sunfrosts, and Daythunders. Your best option is to find the eight camps dotted around the far edges of Sumeru in these areas:

North of Gandha Hill

Southwest of Chatrakam Cave

Northeast of Devantaka Mountain

West of Port Ormos

Southwest of Apam Woods

South of Yasna Monument

West of Yasna Monument

West of Vanarana

You can also craft higher-tier scrolls by combining three Faded Red Satin with 25 Mora to get a Trimmed Red Silk, or three Trimmed Red Silk with 50 Mora to get a Rich Red Brocade.

Redcrests

Redcrests only grow in the Sumeru desert. Look for cacti with these red fruit growing on them.

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

You can find the new Light Guiding Tetrahedron item as a drop from a level 30+ Semi-Intrasient Matrices, which will appear in the game as of version 3.1. Once the update drops, we’ll give you the precise location, but from the pre-release footage shown, it seems you to fight the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss inside a pyramid. There are plenty of pyramids in the Dehsret Desert. Make sure to use Electro attacks or the Catalyze elemental reaction to get rid of the components to remove its cloak of invisibility.

Hydro ascension materials

Candace requires Hydro ascension materials to increase her maximum level limit. These are Varunada Lazurite fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get these by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses.

Oceanid

Stormterror

Hydro Hypostasis

Childe

Stormterror

Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Varunada Lazurite by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also get the desired Hydro-type materials by using a Dust of Azoth to convert other jewel types.

Talent ascension materials

Candace needs the Admonition book chain to purchase upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items. Currently, you can only get these books from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain, which you can find near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

She also needs the Tears of the Calamitous God to upgrade her talent levels down the line. To get them, you first need to unlock the Guardian of Eternity Challenge and defeat the End of the Oneiric Euthymia. This is a weekly boss, so it may take a while for her to drop the tears you seek.

The final item you need to maximise the level of Candace’s talents is a Crown of Insight. You can find seven of them via offerings, while limited-time Genshin Impact events occasionally give them out as part of their rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Candace ascension materials. In addition to snagging all of these valuable items to raise her maximum character level and talent skill levels, you may wish to check out our Candace build and best Genshin Impact Candace team comp guides so your party can get the best out of her. If you are hoping to get Candace to join your adventures in the open world game, we recommend redeeming some Genshin Impact codes to get you some precious free primogems when the 3.1 banner goes live.