Where to find carrots in Genshin Impact

Need to find carrots in Genshin Impact? Carrots grow throughout Teyvat, but can mainly be found in Mondstadt. They grow throughout crop fields and gardens, and can be found in and around villages.

You may need carrots for the Marvellous Merchandise event, a recurring event in Genshin impact that requires you to collect various items such as apples, pinecones, and fowl. They also have other uses for crafting and cooking such as Red Dye and recipes like Goulash and Sticky Honey Roast. Here’s where to find carrots in one of the best free games on PC.

Where to buy carrots in Genshin Impact

The best place to farm carrots is to look in the gardens of villagers and they also drop in crates, barrels, and pots. You can also buy carrots from Chef Mao at his restaurant, Wanmin Restaurant, in Liyue Harbour. They cost 260 a carrot and you can buy a maximum of ten, with his shop refreshing every three days.

Genshin Impact carrot locations

Carrots are also fairly common and can be easily farmed from the gardens of generous villagers, so here are the best places to farm carrots in Genshin Impact:

Dawn Winery

Springvale Village

Stormterror’s Lair

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s where you can find carrots in Genshin Impact to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event. For more items, here’s where you can find Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations and Genshin Impact amakumo fruit locations for character ascension materials.