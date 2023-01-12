Genshin Impact Primogens are free, if you remember character OSTs

The new Genshin Impact Paimon’s Starlight Expedition event is offering up a small Primogem reward for players who can correctly guess character OSTs with just a few hints. HoYoverse recently released The Stellar Moments Vol. 3 — a character album with 26 tracks — so this Genshin Impact event comes at the perfect time for those who have been listening to the anime game‘s latest OST drop.

The Paimon’s Starlight Expedition event has just begun, and it’ll be up until January 18. It’s a web event, which means that you’ll need access to a web browser to participate. There’s nothing to do in-game other than collect your rewards.

The web event will have you listen to five different characters’ OSTs, one by one. The event’s tracklist includes themes for Arataki Itto, Nahida, Yelan, and many others. Paimon will give you a snippet of a song and you’ll have to guess which character’s track it comes from. You’ll get more points if you manage to choose the correct answers without making any mistakes.

Head over to the Paimon’s Starlight Expedition event page to test your Genshin character OST knowledge. Once you’ve completed the quiz, simply share the event to receive a Primogem redemption code that can be redeemed in-game. Go to the settings menu, then the account tab, then select the redemption code option.

It’s a short quiz that won’t take longer than a few minutes to complete depending on your memory, so the reward is expectedly low at 40 Primogems.

Still, you’ll need all the Primos you can get if you plan on pulling for one or more of the heavy hitters being offered in Genshin Impact version 3.4. Alhaitham, Xiao, and Yaoyao will be on the first-half character banners, followed by Hu Tao and Yelan in the update’s second half.