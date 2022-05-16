New Genshin Impact character Heizou revealed, sans moustache

A brand new Genshin Impact character has been revealed, the detective Shikanoin Heizou – who was the subject of speculation for a long time and will likely join the RPG game as part of the much-delayed 2.7 update. Most importantly, however, he doesn’t have a moustache.

While Genshin Impact fans only know a little about what the next banner character will be for the anime game, Electro ninja Kuki Shinobu will likely be one of the next up alongside the 2.7 update. However, as revealed by developer Hoyoverse today, young detective Shikanoin Heizou shouldn’t be too far off.

Described as “free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively”, ‘Analytical Harmony’ Shikanoin Heizou works for the Tenryou Commission – the same clan as Kujou Sara – as a detective. Judging by previous in-game hints, Heizou sounds like more of a swindler than anything. One thing’s for certain – despite several leaks and rumours, Heizou is not sporting a moustache. Shame.

Other than the artwork below and the fact that he’s an Anemo character, we have no idea what his abilities will be, so we’ll just have to wait for Hoyoverse to provide more details on Shikanoin Heizou.

Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony

Detective of the Tenryou Commission A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rmHuQ6egKt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

This reveal comes hot off the heels of Hoyoverse’s announcement of its new game Zenless Zone Zero, which you can read all about at that link.

