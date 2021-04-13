Genshin Impact codes 2021 – how to redeem free primogems

Looking for Genshin Impact codes? MiHoYo’s charming open-world game is notoriously addictive, and if you’re anything like us, you’re constantly on the lookout for more Genshin Impact primogems and other goodies.

Gathering currency in Genshin Impact can be quite the grind – while you can earn mora and primogems by completing quests such as daily commissions, an injection of extra funds will always be gratefully received. Fortunately, the developers occasionally send out free gifts in the form of codes that can be redeemed online.

These Genshin Impact codes are released periodically. They frequently appear in MiHoYo’s special programs that reveal information about future updates coming to the game, but are also released to celebrate milestones or to coincide with promotional events. Most codes also only work for a limited time – so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible in case you miss out. Codes can only be redeemed once per account. Here are all the current Genshin Impact codes for April 2021, and how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact Codes April 2021

The Genshin Impact codes are:

GENSHINGIFT – 50 primogems, three hero’s wit. This code doesn’t expire.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

In order to redeem Genshin Impact codes, you need to create a character and reach at least Adventure Rank ten. Then, simply visit the Genshin Impact code redemption page, make sure you’re logged in with the correct account linked, and input your code.

Once you’ve redeemed your code successfully, you will receive your gifts via in-game mail.

Keep your eye on this page, as we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest new Genshin Impact codes. If you’re hungry for more, check out our Genshin Impact leveling guide, take a look at the Genshin Impact new characters coming to the game, and see where your party measures up on the Genshin Impact tier list.