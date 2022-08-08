Wondering about the best Genshin Impact Collei build? The new character is set to be part of the highly-anticipated Genshin Impact 3.0 update, which introduces a new area and a new element, Dendro. Alongside Tighnari, Collei will be one of the first characters wielding the new grass element.

With this new element being introduced to the anime game, you have a whole new option to build out your party thanks to the new Genshin Impact elemental reactions. By pairing your Dendro user with Pyro and Hydro teammates, you’ll have a well-rounded party whose elements interact well. Consider completing your squad with a strong Cryo character as you prepare to take on the adventures that await in the new region, Sumeru.

The best Sub DPS Genshin Impact Collei build

A ranger, Collei’s primary weapon is a bow, just like Tighnari, giving the first two Dendro fighters similar gameplay styles. However, Collei may be best suited to a sub DPS role as her base attack is quite low. There are certainly options to use Collei as a main DPS – look for bows that buff Collei’s base attack, like the Blackcliff Warbow. Here, though, we’re going to look at the best weapons and artifacts for a sub DPS Collei build. This information is currently based on 3.0 beta information from Honey Hunter World.

The best sub DPS Collei build in Genshin Impact is:

Weapon: Elegy for the End (five-star)

Elegy for the End (five-star) Artifacts: Deepwood Memories (four-piece)

Elegy for the End is the best five-star bow choice for Collei as she can use it to earn Sigils of Remembrance even when off-field. These Sigils are unique to the five-star bow, providing a team-wide buff to the wielder’s party whenever they deal damage using their elemental skill or burst. Collecting four Sigils activates an attack buff, ideal for boosting Collei’s low base attack. This buff also increases elemental mastery, making Elegy for the End the perfect bow to show off new Dendro capabilities. In lieu of the five-star bow, the Alley Hunter will be a great choice due to the damage increase when off-field.

As for your artifact choice, the upcoming set Deepwood Memories is going to be the top choice for Collei. Not only does it increase Dendro damage by 15%, as a four-star set it decreases the target’s Dendro resistance after they take damage from elemental skills or bursts. This suits Collei’s abilities perfectly as she has been designed to deal AoE damage using her elemental powers both on and off the field.

There’s still much we don’t know about Collei and the other new additions to Genshin Impact 3.0, so we’ll update this Collei build guide as soon as we have more concrete details. The upcoming update is certainly an exciting one, and the biggest since 2.0, and we can’t wait to explore Sumeru, and meet the third new character, Genshin Impact Dori. While we wait to get some hands-on gameplay with the threesome, we’ll have to wait to see where they fit in the Genshin Impact tier list. You can check out how Pyro-user Klee ranks, as well as our Klee build guide, if you’ve recently pulled her from the 2.8 Sparkling Steps rerun banner.