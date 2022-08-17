Genshin Impact Collei team – the best team comp

Want to know the best Genshin Impact Collei team composition? Collei, the new Dendro user, is coming to the anime game in the upcoming 3.0 update. Since she’s one of the first users of the new element, there’s even more to think about when building a team around her. We’re here to help you build the best Collei team comp available in Genshin Impact, as well as the best free-to-play alternative.

Collei is best used in a sub DPS role, as you can see from our best Collei build. As such, her team needs to be rounded out with a main DPS and a support to compliment her. While we expect to find Collei in the new Genshin Impact region, Sumeru, she is not yet in the game, so the information we used for her build and the following team compositions is based on datamined information from Honey Hunter World.

The best Genshin Impact Collei team comp is:

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Collei

Zhongli

You definitely want an Electro user in a team with Collei (or Tighnari) thanks to the new elemental reaction Catalyze. Using an Electro attack on an opponent already afflicted with Dendro – or vice versa – will result in the powerful elemental reaction. Yae Miko is one of very few five-star Electro users, and while we rate Raiden Shogun slightly higher in our Genshin Impact tier list, she suits a support role. For our Collei team, Zhongli is preferable in the support role, while Yae Miko is an excellent Electro sub DPS. If you’re lucky enough to pull both Tighnari and Collei from the new banner, Tighnari is the best main DPS for this team, especially since he can also be used for Catalyze.

The best free-to-play Collei team in Genshin Impact is:

Xiangling

Lisa

Collei

Barbara

In this free-to-play build, Lisa can easily replace Yae Miko as a solid Electro-user, ready to make the most of the Catalyze elemental reaction alongside Collei herself. While not a Dendro user, Xiangling is the strongest free Genshin Impact character, and best suited for the main DPS, with Barbara in support, ready to heal.

So now you know the best teams to get ahead in Genshin Impact 3.0, you can master the Dendro element in no time. You will need to pull both Tighnari and Collei from the Tighnari banner, from which you may also get the powerful Zhongli. Increase your chances of drawing all three with our list of Genshin Impact codes, granting you bonus Primogems.