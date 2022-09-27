Genshin Impact Cyno materials – all ascension materials

Want to know where to find Genshin Impact Cyno ascension materials? As the next five-star character coming to the free PC game, Cyno is perhaps one of the most anticipated characters in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. When paired alongside Dendro characters, Cyno is capable of dishing out a devastating amount of damage using elemental reactions. As such, he may soon join the top rankings of the Genshin Impact tier list.
However, you’re going to have to find Cyno’s ascension materials to realise his true potential. Once you’ve raised his maximum character level and talent skill levels, our Cyno build will help you get this death-dealing monster the best gear. You may wish to learn more about the best Genshin Impact Cyno team comp and see who would work best alongside him.
Cyno ascension materials
Here are all of Cyno’s ascension and talent level up materials:
Character ascension materials
|Ascension Phase
|Character Level
|Materials
|Mora
|1
|20
|1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
3x Scarab
3x Divining Scroll
|20,000
|2
|40
|3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
2x Thunderclap Fruitcore
10x Scarab
15x Divining Scroll
|40,000
|3
|50
|6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
4x Thunderclap Fruitcore
20x Scarab
12x Sealed Scroll
|60,000
|4
|60
|3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
8x Thunderclap Fruitcore
30x Scarab
18x Sealed Scroll
|80,000
|5
|70
|6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
12x Thunderclap Fruitcore
45x Scarab
12x Forbidden Curse Scroll
|100,000
|6
|80
|6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
20x Thunderclap Fruitcore
60x Scarab
24x Forbidden Curse Scroll
|120,000
Talent ascension materials
Please note, this list only shows what items you need to take one of his talents to level ten. To level multiple talents, you need to farm each tier’s requirements multiple times.
|Talent Level
|Materials
|Mora
|2
|3x Teachings of Admonition
6x Divining Scroll
|12,500
|3
|2x Guide to Admonition
3x Sealed Scroll
|17,500
|4
|4x Guide to Admonition
4x Sealed Scroll
|25,000
|5
|6x Guide to Admonition
6x Sealed Scroll
|30,000
|6
|9x Guide to Admonition
9x Sealed Scroll
|37,500
|7
|4x Philosophies of Admonition
4x Forbidden Curse Scroll
1x Mudra of the Malefic General
|120,000
|8
|6x Philosophies of Admonition
6x Forbidden Curse Scroll
1x Mudra of the Malefic General
|260,000
|9
|12x Philosophies of Admonition
9x Forbidden Curse Scroll
2x Mudra of the Malefic General
|450,000
|10
|16x Philosophies of Admonition
12x Forbidden Curse Scroll
2x Mudra of the Malefic General
1x Crown of Insight
|700,000
How to farm Cyno materials
Though Cyno is an Electro user, a fair few of his materials appear in the Sumeru region. He shares a few ascension materials with Dori and Tighnari, so chances are you may have a few of them already. However, he also has a couple of new ascension materials you need to find.
Divining, Sealed, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls
All of the scrolls drop from any of the Samachurl enemies, with rarer scrolls appearing as loot for killing stronger Samachurls. They start to drop Sealed Scrolls when they hit level 40, while Forbidden Curse Scrolls appear as they reach level 60. You can find Samachurls in many areas in Genshin Impact, but the best places to farm them are:
- Stormterror’s Lair (Monsdtadt)
- Between Tianqiu Valley and Cuijue Slope (Liyue)
- Kujou Encampment and Tatarasuna areas on Kannazuka Island (Inazuma)
You can also craft higher-tier scrolls. Combine three Divining Scrolls with 25 Mora to get a Sealed Scroll, or three Sealed Scrolls with 50 Mora to get a Forbidden Curse Scroll.
Scarabs
Scarabs are the unique item that Cyno needs to ascend that no other character requires so far. You can find these critters scurrying around the desert ruins of Sumeru.
Thunderclap Fruitcore
You can find the Thunderclap Fruitcore as a drop from a level 30+ Electro Regisvine. These are a new Regisvine variety first introduced in the 3.0 update, and you can find them in the Mawtiyima Forest in Sumeru.
Electro ascension materials
As an Electro character, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that Cyno requires Electro ascension materials, namely Vajrada Amethyst fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get these by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses.
- Azhdaha
- Dvalin
- Childe
- Coral Defenders
- Electro Hypostasis
- Primo Geovishap
- Thunder Manifestation
- Electro Regisvine
Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Vajrada Amethyst by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also use a Dust of Azoth to convert other jewel types into the desired Electro-type.
Talent ascension materials
Cyno also requires the Admonition book chain to purchase upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items added since the 3.0 update. Currently, you can only get these books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain, which you can find near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Finally, you need a Crown of Insight for every talent you intend to maximise their level. There are seven available via offerings, and limited-time Genshin Impact events also tend to be a good source of these precious items.
That’s everything you need to know about getting Cyno’s ascension materials. You can earn more wishes in the open world game by checking out our Genshin Impact codes guide and saving some free primogems for when the banner goes live.