Genshin Impact Cyno materials – all ascension materials

Want to know where to find Genshin Impact Cyno ascension materials? As the next five-star character coming to the free PC game, Cyno is perhaps one of the most anticipated characters in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. When paired alongside Dendro characters, Cyno is capable of dishing out a devastating amount of damage using elemental reactions. As such, he may soon join the top rankings of the Genshin Impact tier list.

However, you’re going to have to find Cyno’s ascension materials to realise his true potential. Once you’ve raised his maximum character level and talent skill levels, our Cyno build will help you get this death-dealing monster the best gear. You may wish to learn more about the best Genshin Impact Cyno team comp and see who would work best alongside him.

Cyno ascension materials

Here are all of Cyno’s ascension and talent level up materials:

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

3x Scarab

3x Divining Scroll 20,000 2 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

2x Thunderclap Fruitcore

10x Scarab

15x Divining Scroll 40,000 3 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

4x Thunderclap Fruitcore

20x Scarab

12x Sealed Scroll 60,000 4 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

8x Thunderclap Fruitcore

30x Scarab

18x Sealed Scroll 80,000 5 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

12x Thunderclap Fruitcore

45x Scarab

12x Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 6 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

20x Thunderclap Fruitcore

60x Scarab

24x Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Please note, this list only shows what items you need to take one of his talents to level ten. To level multiple talents, you need to farm each tier’s requirements multiple times.

Talent Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Admonition

6x Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2x Guide to Admonition

3x Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4x Guide to Admonition

4x Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6x Guide to Admonition

6x Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9x Guide to Admonition

9x Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Admonition

4x Forbidden Curse Scroll

1x Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Admonition

6x Forbidden Curse Scroll

1x Mudra of the Malefic General 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Admonition

9x Forbidden Curse Scroll

2x Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Admonition

12x Forbidden Curse Scroll

2x Mudra of the Malefic General

1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Cyno materials

Though Cyno is an Electro user, a fair few of his materials appear in the Sumeru region. He shares a few ascension materials with Dori and Tighnari, so chances are you may have a few of them already. However, he also has a couple of new ascension materials you need to find.

Divining, Sealed, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls

All of the scrolls drop from any of the Samachurl enemies, with rarer scrolls appearing as loot for killing stronger Samachurls. They start to drop Sealed Scrolls when they hit level 40, while Forbidden Curse Scrolls appear as they reach level 60. You can find Samachurls in many areas in Genshin Impact, but the best places to farm them are:

Stormterror’s Lair (Monsdtadt)

Between Tianqiu Valley and Cuijue Slope (Liyue)

Kujou Encampment and Tatarasuna areas on Kannazuka Island (Inazuma)

You can also craft higher-tier scrolls. Combine three Divining Scrolls with 25 Mora to get a Sealed Scroll, or three Sealed Scrolls with 50 Mora to get a Forbidden Curse Scroll.

Scarabs

Scarabs are the unique item that Cyno needs to ascend that no other character requires so far. You can find these critters scurrying around the desert ruins of Sumeru.

Thunderclap Fruitcore

You can find the Thunderclap Fruitcore as a drop from a level 30+ Electro Regisvine. These are a new Regisvine variety first introduced in the 3.0 update, and you can find them in the Mawtiyima Forest in Sumeru.

Electro ascension materials

As an Electro character, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that Cyno requires Electro ascension materials, namely Vajrada Amethyst fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get these by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses.

Azhdaha

Dvalin

Childe

Coral Defenders

Electro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Thunder Manifestation

Electro Regisvine

Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Vajrada Amethyst by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also use a Dust of Azoth to convert other jewel types into the desired Electro-type.

Talent ascension materials

Cyno also requires the Admonition book chain to purchase upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items added since the 3.0 update. Currently, you can only get these books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain, which you can find near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Finally, you need a Crown of Insight for every talent you intend to maximise their level. There are seven available via offerings, and limited-time Genshin Impact events also tend to be a good source of these precious items.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Cyno’s ascension materials. You can earn more wishes in the open world game by checking out our Genshin Impact codes guide and saving some free primogems for when the banner goes live.