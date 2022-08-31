Genshin Impact Cyno banner release date speculation

Want to know about the Genshin Impact Cyno banner? One of the newly announced upcoming Genshin Impact characters, Cyno hails from Sumeru and is an Electro polearm user and five-star character. Dendro pairs extremely well with Electro, so there’s a good chance Cyno could earn a high rank on our Genshin Impact tier list.

Hoyoverse announced Cyno in a tweet, alongside Nilou and Candace, but there’s not much we know about him apart from his official title is Judicator of Secrets and General Mahamatra. Thanks to a leak from Honey Hunter, we do have a good idea of what Cyno’s abilities are, although these could change on release.

Genshin Impact Cyno banner release date

Although there’s no official Genshin Impact Cyno release date, he could be arriving in the 3.1 update as the newest Sumeru characters Tighnari, Collei, and Dori all have banners in the current 3.0 update. Genshin Impact updates now work on a monthly five week schedule, so we could see Cyno as soon as the end of September.

Genshin Impact Cyno abilities

As mentioned earlier, Cyno’s Electro abilities should work well with Dendro characters Tighnari and Collei. Here are his leaked abilities:

Normal attack: Invoker’s Spear

Normal attack: Perform up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Perform up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack: Consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward and deal damage to opponents.

Consume a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward and deal damage to opponents. Plunging attack: Plunge mid-air to strike the ground and deal damage to opponents, dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill: Secret Rite – Chasmic Soulfarer

Perform a swift thrust, dealing Electro damage to opponents. When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro damage that extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Elemental Burst: Sacred Rite – Wolf’s Swiftness

Call upon a divine spirit to possess Cyno and morph him into the Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Pactsworn Pathclearer: Cyno’s normal attack converts to Electro damage and his elemental mastery and resistance to interruption increases, gaining immunity to Electro-Charged damage. The effect cancels when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18 seconds.

Cyno Passive Talents

The Gift of Silence: Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Featherfall Judgement: When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state, Cyno enters the Endseer stance at intervals. When activating his elemental skill, he activates the Judication effect which increases the damage of his elemental skill by 35% and Duststalker Bolt damage becomes elemental skill damage.

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state, Cyno enters the Endseer stance at intervals. When activating his elemental skill, he activates the Judication effect which increases the damage of his elemental skill by 35% and Duststalker Bolt damage becomes elemental skill damage. Authority Over the Nine Bows: Cyno’s damage values increase based on his elemental mastery: Pactsworn Pathclearer normal attack damage increases by 100% and Duststalker Bolt damage from ascension talent, Featherfall Judgement, increases by 250%.

Cyno Constellations

Ordinance – Unceasing Vigil: After using elemental burst, Cyno’s normal attack speed increases by 20% for ten seconds. If the Judication effect is triggered during the elemental skill, the duration of this increase refreshes.

After using elemental burst, Cyno’s normal attack speed increases by 20% for ten seconds. If the Judication effect is triggered during the elemental skill, the duration of this increase refreshes. Ceremony – Homecoming of Spirits: When Cyno’s normal attack hits enemies, his normal attack critical rate and damage increase by 3% and 6% respectively for four seconds.The effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds with a maximum of five stacks.

When Cyno’s normal attack hits enemies, his normal attack critical rate and damage increase by 3% and 6% respectively for four seconds.The effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds with a maximum of five stacks. Precept – Lawful Enforcer: Increase the level of Sacred Rite – Wolf’s Swiftness by three. Maximum update level is 15.

Increase the level of Sacred Rite – Wolf’s Swiftness by three. Maximum update level is 15. Austerity – Forbidding Guard: When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by his elemental burst, he triggers Electro Charged, Overloaded, Quicken, Hyperbloom, an Electro Swirl or and Electro Crystallisation reaction, restoring three elemental energy to all nearby party members – this can occur five times within one use of the elemental burst.

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by his elemental burst, he triggers Electro Charged, Overloaded, Quicken, Hyperbloom, an Electro Swirl or and Electro Crystallisation reaction, restoring three elemental energy to all nearby party members – this can occur five times within one use of the elemental burst. Funerary Rite – The Passing of Starlight: Increase the level of Elemental Skill: Secret Rite – Chasmic Soulfarer by three. Maximum update level is 15.

Increase the level of Elemental Skill: Secret Rite – Chasmic Soulfarer by three. Maximum update level is 15. Raiment – Just Scales: After using his elemental burst or triggering Judication, the passive talent Featherfall Judgement, Cyno gains four stacks of the Day of the Jackal effect. When he hits enemies with normal attacks, he consumes one stack of Day of the Jackal to fire one Dustalker Bolt. Day of the Jackal lasts eight seconds, with a maximum of eight stacks.

That’s everything we know about Cyno’s banner and abilities in Genshin Impact. For more on what’s next, here’s the current and next Genshin Impact banner and all the Genshin Impact events in the 3.0 update.