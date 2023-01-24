Genshin Impact Dehya banner and abilities

The Genshin Impact Dehya banner release date should arrive in the 3.5 update, though a date hasn’t been confirmed. Dehya has been officially announced by Hoyoverse and has been described as an “Unfettered Desert Mercenary”.

Dehya is a Pyro character in Genshin Impact and the latest datamined leaks suggest she’s a five-star character wielding a claymore. If you’re hoping to get Dehya in one of the best free PC games, here are Dehya’s ascension materials, as well as news on all upcoming and new Genshin Impact characters.

Genshin Impact banner release date

Although we don’t have a Genshin Impact Dehya banner release date, we do know what her abilities are thanks to datamined information from Honey Hunter.

Genshin Impact Dehya abilities

Normal attack – Gold-Duster Assault

Normal attack: Performs up to four strikes using her claymore and martial arts.

Charged attack: Drains stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a powerful slash attack.

Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill – Molten Inferno

Changes depending on the combat situation:

Indomitable Flame: Unleashes if there are no Fiery Sanctums created by Dehya, dealing AoE Pyro damage and creates a field (Fiery Sanctum).

Ranging Flame: Unleashes if a Fiery Sanctum is on the field. Dehya performs a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro damage before creating a Fiery Sanctum in her new position. One one Ranging Flame can be used when a Fiery Sanctum is active.

A Fiery Sanctum deals damage to enemies within its field, unleashing a coordinated attack dealing AoE Pyro damage. Can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds. Active characters in the field have their resistance to interruption increased, when these characters take damage, some of this damage is mitigated into Redmane’s Blood – the damage is taken by Dehya over ten seconds up to a certain amount of Dehya’s health.

Elemental Burst – The Lioness’s Bite

Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases resistance to interruption. In this state, Dehya automatically and continuously unleashes the Flame-Mane’s Fists, dealing Pyro damage. When the duration ends, Dehya unleashes an Incineration Drive kick, dealing AoE Pyro damage.

If a Fiery Sanctum field is created by Dehya’s Elemental Skill when this ability is used, Dehya retrieves it and then creates another field once Blazing Lioness expires. This field takes on the retrieved field’s duration. In this state, Dehya can’t cast her elemental skill, or perform normal, charged, or plunging attacks. Her normal attack and Elemental Skill are replaced by Roaring Barrage.

Roaring Barrage: Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4 seconds after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike increases the attack speed of the next one.

Dehya passive talents

The Sunlit Way: Increases the movement speed of your party members by 10% during the day. Does not take effect in domains, trounce domains, or spiral abyss.

Unstinting Succor: Within six seconds after Dehya retrieves Fiery Sanctum field through her elemental skill or elemental Burst, she takes 60% less damage when receiving damage from Redmane's Blood – can be triggered every two seconds.

Within six seconds after Dehya retrieves Fiery Sanctum field through her elemental skill or elemental Burst, she takes 60% less damage when receiving damage from Redmane’s Blood – can be triggered every two seconds. Stalwart and True: When Dehya’s health is less than 40%, she recovers 20% of her max health and restores 6% of her max health every two seconds for the next ten seconds – can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

Dehya constellations

The Flame Incandescent: Dehya’s max health increases by 15% and deals bonus damage based on her max HP when using her Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.

The Sand-Blades Glittering: When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field increases by six seconds. When Fiery Sanctum exists, damage dealt by the next coordinated attack increases by 25% when active characters within the field are attacked.

A Rage Swift as Fire: Increase the level of Elemental Skill by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

An Oath Abiding: When Flame-Mane's Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during The Lioness's Bite hits enemies, they restore 1.5 of Dehya's energy and 2.5% of her max health. Can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds.

The Alpha Unleashed: Increase the level of Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increase the level of Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Burning Claws Cleaving: The criticafasRate of the Lioness’s Bite increases by 10%. After a Flame-Mane’s First attack hits enemies and deals Critical Hits during a single use of Blazing Lioness, it causes the critical damage of Lioness Bite to increase by 15% for the rest of Blazing Lioness duration and extends it by 0.5%. Can be triggered every 0.2 seconds and extended for two seconds, with critical damage increasing by a maximum of 60%.

That's everything we know about Dehya's banner and abilities.