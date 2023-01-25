Looking for the best Genshin Impact Dehya build? This five-star Pyro user wields a deadly claymore and although we don’t know much about Dehya, we’ve put together an idea of the best weapons and artifacts for this upcoming character.

Dehya was first introduced in the 3.0 update in Genshin Impact, but should hopefully be playable and appear on the next Genshin Impact banner in the upcoming update. It’s still very early days for Dehya’s final abilities and best kit, with rumours her abilities will change before her release.

Genshin Impact Dehya DPS build

Dehya’s abilities have been datamined via Honey Hunter, so we have a good idea of how she’ll play. This is subject to change however, and the following is based on leaked information from the beta.

The best Genshin Impact Dehya build is:

Weapon: Beacon of the Reed Sea

Artifacts: Emblem of Severed Fate (four-piece)

Dehya has a lot of AoE Pyro damage attacks and we’ve chosen a kit that complements her burst, focusing on Pyro damage, attack damage, and crit rate. Dehya’s signature weapon is the five-star claymore, Beacon of the Reed Sea, which provides increased crit rate, max health, and attack damage. This claymore has the ability to increase Dehya’s attack by 20% for eight seconds when her elemental skill hits enemies. The Serpent Spine is a good four-star option for increased crit rate and bonus damage to normal attacks, elemental burst, and elemental skill.

For artifacts, we’ve opted for the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate. The two-piece bonus provides Dehya with an additional 20% energy recharge, and the four-piece bonus increases her elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. This damage bonus is capped to 75%, giving you plenty of room to increase your damage output.

Another option is the four-piece Crimson Witch of Flames which provides a 15% Pyro damage bonus and increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon damage by 40%. It also increases Vaporise and Melt damage by 15% and using Dehya’s Elemental Skill increases the two-piece set bonus (15% Pyro damage) by 50% of its starting value for ten seconds, with a maximum of three stacks. Of course, the artifacts depend largely on the best Dehya team composition.

That’s everything we have for the best Genshin Impact Dehya build, for more on the new Genshin Impact characters in the best free PC game, here are Alhaitham’s ascension materials and Yaoyao’s ascension materials, and where they fit into our Genshin Impact tier list of ranked characters.