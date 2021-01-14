Hunting for the best Genshin Impact Diluc build? Diluc joined the Genshin Impact cast in September and has quickly become one of the best five-star DPS characters in the game. This claymore-wielding Pyro user is capable of dealing high amounts of damage with both elemental and normal attacks. When paired with the correct build and party members, Diluc’s damage output is simply unmatched by anyone on the roster.

As if Diluc couldn’t become any stronger, the Dragonspine region introduced in the 1.2 update is perfect for Pyro characters. Cryo enemies are weak against Pyro attacks, giving Diluc a massive advantage in this area. Head on over to our best Genshin Impact builds for starting characters guide which highlights Outrider Amber, another Pyro character who works well alongside Diluc.

While you could run Diluc as a support character, he truly shines in the primary DPS role. By building your team around Diluc as the sole DPS character, you should be able to handle almost every enemy in the game with ease. Here’s everything you need to know to create the best build for Diluc in Genshin Impact.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT DILUC DPS BUILD

Diluc was created as a DPS character first and foremost, so we want to focus on a build that allows him to deal as much damage as possible. Most of Diluc’s attacks are Pyro-based, so the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set is perfect for maximising his damage output. If you don’t have this artifact set, aim for artifacts that provide damage boosts to Pyro damage, attack damage, and critical rate/damage.

With just two pieces of the Crimson Witch of Flames set, you can boost all Pyro damage by 15%. This damage multiplier is taken further with four pieces of the set, increasing overloaded and burning damage by 40%, plus your elemental skills receive a damage buff. Unfortunately, there’s nothing in the game that rivals this artifact set – this should be your priority when building towards a DPS Diluc



It’s important to note that in order to get the best out of Diluc, you may need to reconsider your standard attack pattern. To maximise your DPS as Diluc, try to space out Searing Onslaught in between each normal attack. This creates a constant loop of damage rather than creating gaps after Diluc’s standard normal attack animations. By optimising how you attack enemies, you can deal more damage in a shorter period of time.

Diluc’s best weapon is Wolf’s Gravestone thanks to its incredible effect that grants all party members a damage boost of 40% when targeting weakened enemies. A cheaper alternative to this would be the Prototype Archaic, a four-star weapon which has a 50% chance of dealing an extra 240% attack damage to enemies. Though this certainly isn’t as good as the Wolf’s Gravestone, the Prototype Archaic can be forged at a Blacksmith and doesn’t involve any gacha mechanics.



Finally, you should try to pair Diluc alongside characters that can get the most out of his abilities. Kaeya works well with Diluc due to his Cryo abilities, which allow you to perform the elemental reaction Melt. Once an enemy is frozen by Kaeya’s ultimate ability, Diluc can rack up loads of damage with his Pyro attacks. Adding Bennett to the party will give you the Fervent Flames elemental resonance effect, increasing your attacks by 25%. Make sure to include a healer like Xingqui to ensure your team stays alive throughout multiple fights.

GENSHIN IMPACT DILUC ABILITIES

Normal attack: Tempered Sword



Normal Attack: Perform up to four consecutive strikes

Charged Attack: Drain stamina to perform continuous slashes. The final attack in this charged sequence is a powerful slash

Plunging Attack: Attack from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing damage to enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught

Diluc attacks with a forward slash that deals Pyro damage. This skill can be used three times in a row, but will be stuck on a ten second cooldown if not cast again within five seconds.

Elemental Burst: Dawn

Flames burst from Diluc, knocking nearby enemies back while dealing Pyro damage. The flames converge into Diluc’s weapon, summoning a Phoenix that deals Pyro damage to all enemies in its path. Diluc’s weapon will continue to be imbued with flames for a short period of time, allowing Diluc’s normal and charged attacks to briefly deal Pyro damage.

Genshin Impact Diluc Constellations

Conviction: Diluc deals 15% more damage to enemies with 50% or more health

Searing Ember: Upon taking damage, Diluc’s base attack increases by 10% and attack speed increases by 5%. This lasts for ten seconds and stacks up to three times

Steel and Fire: Increases the level of Searing Onslaught by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Flowing Flame: Casting Searing Onslaught in sequence great increases the damage dealt. Casting a second Searing Onslaught within two seconds of the first one will cause the combo do deal an additional 40% damage

Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn: Increases the level of Dawn by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark: After casting Searing Onslaught, the next two normal attacks within the next six seconds feature a damage and attack speed bonus of 30%. Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the normal attack combo

Genshin Impact Diluc Passive Talents

Relentless: Diluc’s charged attack stamina cost is decreased by 50%, and its duration is increased by three seconds

Blessing of Phoenix: The Pyro enchantment provided by Dawn lasts four seconds longer. Attacks receive a 20% Pyro damage bonus during the Pyro enchantment effect

Tradition of the Dawn Knight: Grants a 15% ore refund when crafting claymore-type weapons.

That’s all the information we have on the best Genshin Impact Diluc build. Looking for a Cryo build that can rival Diluc’s incredible damage output? Check out our best Genshin Impact Ganyu build to see how much damage a Cryo archer can deal. Be sure to give our best Genshin Impact weapons guide a read if you have any party members that need new weapons.