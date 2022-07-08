Genshin Impact fan recreates Diluc’s new outfit in Mega Man art style

While many players are looking far into the future trying to find out all they can about the major Genshin Impact 3.0 update, some still have their eyes set on the content that’ll be coming in Genshin Impact version 2.8. Redditor BetaZX seems to be the latter, as they’ve managed to create art inspired by the Game Boy Advance era Mega Man Battle Network games that features Diluc’s upcoming Red Dead of Night outfit.

Diluc is the main attraction in the piece, but there’s so much more to love and take in as a fan of those Mega Man Battle Network games. Here’s the pixel-perfect image that BetaZX managed to make:

Diluc is standing inside an impressive recreation of the Dawn Winery main hall with his character level, Pyro elemental attribute, and Wolf’s Gravestone weapon all perfectly placed in the top-left corner of the image.

There’s even a spot-on version of the Mega Man Battle Network text box, which is filled in with Diluc’s line from a recent Genshin Impact trailer that showcased both Diluc’s and Fischl’s new version 2.8 outfits.

BetaZX does mention in their post that this is only the beginning of their “pixel journey,” so, hopefully, that means there are many more nostalgic art pieces to come in the future.

This is certainly some fun, fan-made content to spotlight, but if you’re looking for more on Diluc inside Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our Diluc build guide. And if you’re looking to get your hands on that Red Dead of Night outfit, you can purchase it from the in-game shop when version 2.8 goes live on July 13.

Image credit: BetaZX