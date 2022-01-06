How to obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

To get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact, you need to complete the world quest Hyperion’s Dirge – this tasks you with finding and presenting three offering stones, obtained by completing quests around the new Enkanomiya region.

To complete these quests, you need to locate and place Key Sigils in Genshin Impact – these are small ruins found in circles in Enkanomiya, and are visible on the map as rock formations. Once you’ve successfully collected the offering stones, you’re rewarded with Divine Bridle, an item that’s vital to continuing The Phaethon’s Syrtos quest.

To obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact, first, talk to Aberaku, a spirit located around Enkanomiya. To find him, head to Dainichi Mikoshi, and light the two torches to reveal a hidden passage behind the chest, which is guarded by two ruin guards. You need to use Evernight for Aberaku to appear; after speaking to him, you receive the Hyperion’s Dirge quest, which requires you to find three offering stones to continue.

Genshin Impact Divine Bridle location

Here are the locations of each offering stone in Genshin Impact:

Offerings of the Serpent’s Heart: Slightly east of the southern most travel point

Offerings of the Narrow: Northeast of the western travel point

Offerings of the Temple: Just northwest of the central travel point

Once you’ve completed the world quests to obtain these offerings, report back to Aberaku at Dainichi Mikoshi and place the offering stones. Head to the top of Dainichi Mikoshi by using the orb that appears by the offering stones and speak to Aberaku, who rewards you with the Divine Bridle, hero’s wit, and primogems.