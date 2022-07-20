Genshin Impact Dori banner release date speculation and abilities

Looking for more details about the upcoming Genshin Impact Dori banner? Thanks to information from the 3.0 beta, it looks as though Dori will be joining two other new characters, Tighnari and Collei, in the next Genshin Impact update. While we don’t know for sure what is to come in Genshin Impact 3.0, or whether there will be a 2.9 update in the meantime, we can speculate from past experience that the three confirmed new characters will likely appear in the next release.

While we know that Tighnari and Collei are both users of the new Dendro element, Dori is more familiar as an Electro user. Thanks to rumours from the 3.0 beta, we also know what Dori’s abilities might be, and that their weapon of choice is a Claymore. With a new region also confirmed for 3.0, it’s likely we’ll meet Dori in Sumeru, so, in anticipation, here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact Dori banner.

Genshin Impact Dori banner release date speculation

While the Dori banner release date has not yet been confirmed, new banners are usually released in the update following their official reveal. Genshin Impact updates usually work to a strict six-week rotation, so the next update would be due around late August, following the 2.8 Summer Fantasia release on July 13. Therefore, we can hopefully assume that the Dori banner, as well as Tighnari and Collei, will be available sometime around then.

Genshin Impact Dori abilities

At the moment, Dori’s abilities have not been confirmed. However, the information below has been retrieved from Honey Hunter following the 3.0 beta. It seems that while Dori is primarily a melee attacker, their Elemental Skill can damage opponents from a distance. Dori also has some healing advantages, thanks to their Elemental Burst.

Normal attack – Marvellous Sword-Dance

Normal attack : Perform up to three consecutive sword strikes.

: Perform up to three consecutive sword strikes. Charged attack : Hit opponents repeatedly with continuous spinning attacks, draining stamina. Perform one, more powerful slash attack at the end of the sequence.

: Hit opponents repeatedly with continuous spinning attacks, draining stamina. Perform one, more powerful slash attack at the end of the sequence. Plunging attack: Plunge from mid-air, striking the ground below, dealing damage to opponents on the path, and AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon

Dori launches a Spirit-Warding Lamp onto the battlefield which fires Troubleshooter Shots, dealing Electro damage to opponents. If a Fixer Shot hits an enemy, two After-Sales Rounds will track the opponent, dealing Electro damage upon contact.

Elemental Burst – Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude

Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude is an aid for allies, summoning a healing spirit from the lamp. When called upon, the Lamp Spirit links to a nearby character, who then continuously restores energy, plus a constant amount of HP based on Dori’s Max HP. If an opponent comes into contact with the connection between the spirit and the character, they will receive Electro damage every 0.4 seconds. Bear in mind that only a single Lamp Spirit can be summoned at one time.

Dori passive talents

Unexpected Order: When Dori crafts Character or Weapon materials, they have a chance of recovering some materials consumed.

When Dori crafts Character or Weapon materials, they have a chance of recovering some materials consumed. An Eye for Gold: The Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon cooldown is decreased by one second if a character connected to the Lamp Spirit triggers any of the following reactions: Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Crystallize.

The Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon cooldown is decreased by one second if a character connected to the Lamp Spirit triggers any of the following reactions: Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Crystallize. Compound Interest: Any time a Spirit-Warding Lamp Troubleshooter Shot hits an opponent, Dori restores five Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge, up to a maximum of 15 Energy.

Dori Constellations

Additional Investment: Increase the number of Troubleshooter After-Sales Service Rounds by one.

Increase the number of Troubleshooter After-Sales Service Rounds by one. Special Franchise: When in combat, fire a Jinni Toop from the position of a character that has been healed by the Lamp Spirit, dealing 20% of a Troubleshooter Shot’s damage.

When in combat, fire a Jinni Toop from the position of a character that has been healed by the Lamp Spirit, dealing 20% of a Troubleshooter Shot’s damage. Wonders Never Cease: Increase Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude level by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increase Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude level by three, up to a maximum of 15. Discretionary Supplement: Depending on their current HP and Energy, a character connected to the Lamp Spirit receives a 50% Incoming Healing Bonus when their HP is under 50%, and a 30% Energy Recharge when their Energy drops below 50%.

Depending on their current HP and Energy, a character connected to the Lamp Spirit receives a 50% Incoming Healing Bonus when their HP is under 50%, and a 30% Energy Recharge when their Energy drops below 50%. Value for Mora: Increase the Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon’s level by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increase the Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon’s level by three, up to a maximum of 15. Sprinkling Weight: After using the Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon, Dori gains the Electro Infusion effect for three seconds. Also, when a Normal Attack hits an opponent, every party member receives the HP equivalent of 4% of Dori’s Max HP every 0.1 second.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

So far, that’s what we have on the upcoming Dori banner in Genshin Impact. As soon as things are made more official, we’ll update this information, along with anything that might change. While we wait for the next Genshin Impact update, why not make sure you’ve got all the free primogems possible via Genshin Impact codes, and swat up on the current new character with the best Heizou build to get through the endgame content.