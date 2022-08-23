What’s the best Genshin Impact Dori team comp? Dori is the upcoming new Genshin Impact character arriving in the 3.0 update alongside Dendro characters Collei and Tighnari, and the new region of Sumeru.

Dori is a four-star character and will appear on both Kokomi and Ganyu’s banners in the second phase of the 3.0 update. If you’re unsure on whether to save up your primogems, check out our Genshin Impact Dori build guide and read on to see how she can fit into your Genshin Impact party.

The best Genshin Impact Dori team comp is:

Dori

Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Kujou Sara

We’ve chosen this team comp which positions Dori as a support character and the team’s healer. It’s still early days to say exactly which role Dori will take, but thanks to datamined abilities, we have a little more information on how she works. Dori is heavily reliant on her elemental burst, which heals characters and applies Electro to multiple enemies, while providing an energy charge to the active character.

Dori is very versatile, so you can position her as support/healer, or even sub-DPS for a number of different team comps. She’d even fit well as a healer or support in a Tighnari team composition, as Electro complements the new Dendro element, providing a deadly elemental reaction.

We’ve, however, gone for an aggressive Electro team with Raiden Shogun as the main DPS, who benefits from the energy supplied by healer Dori’s elemental burst. She works well with our support pick, Kujou Sara, who provides an attack bonus and boosts the critical damage of Electro attacks for both Raiden and Yae Miko.

Yae Miko as the sub-DPS provides an additional Electro buff to other teammates, supporting Raiden Shogun, but also able to deal large amounts of Electro damage using her elemental burst.

That’s our pick of the best Genshin Impact Dori team, if you’re hoping to pull Dori on the upcoming Genshin Impact banner, be sure to keep an eye on the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.