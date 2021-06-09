Genshin Impact Echoing Tales event: all Echoing Conches shell locations

Are you looking for the echoing conches for the Genshin Impact Echoing Tales event? You’ll need 24 echoing conches to unlock Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit – the only problem is that only five appear at the beginning of the Echoing Tales event. These shells have been scattered throughout the archipelago, but not every island is available to explore right now. The rest of the islands will be open before the event runs its course on July 20.

Genshin Impact 1.6 also features a rerun of Klee’s banner, giving players a chance to unlock her, Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara. Later in the update, we expect to see Kazuha, a five-star Anemo Sword user who hails from the region of Inazuma. This region has been teased for a few months now, and it looks like there could be several new Genshin Impact characters heading to the game soon.

The big prize for collecting the echoing conches is Barbara’s outfit, but that isn’t the only reward on offer. You can earn numerous rewards depending on how many echoing conches you find; there’s mora, hero’s wit, and even primogems up for grabs if you can find all 32 items before the event ends.

Chapter I Echoing Conches Locations

The echoing conches are easy to find, though the one on the Broken Isle involves the most steps. Travel to the Broken Isle waypoint and search for the waverider summoning post. Sail the waverider towards the island located on your right. Be sure to climb the left side of the rock which doesn’t contain any trees. Climb up the rock and touch the closest ledge – the echoing conch is located on the tallest rock.

Teleport to the Twinning Isle waypoint, make your way to the left and look down. You should be able to drop down to the area with a large tree. There should be planks of wood littered on the floor, alongside an echoing conch on top of a rock. Travel back to the waypoint and float towards the second island right in front of you. Aim for the raised part of the island and search the wrecked campsite to find the echoing conch on top of the remains.

The easiest way to find the echoing conches on Pudding Isle is to teleport to the waypoint first. Once you land on the island, look directly behind you and head towards the campsite. You should find an echoing conch laying on a rock towards the left side of the boxes. Head back to the waypoint and jump towards the second Pudding Isle island. This island is fairly small, so you shouldn’t have any issues finding the echoing conch which is laying on a large rock.

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales Rewards

4x Echoing Conches – 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems

– 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems 8x Echoing Conches – 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems

– 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems 12x Echoing Conches – 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems

– 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems 24x Echoing Conches – Barbara outfit, 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems

– Barbara outfit, 30000x mora, 2x talent level-up materials, 60x primogems 28x Echoing Conches – 30000x mora, 10x hero’s wit, 10x mystic enhancement ore

– 30000x mora, 10x hero’s wit, 10x mystic enhancement ore 32x Echoing Conches – 30000x mora, 10x hero’s wit, 10x mystic enhancement ore

And that’s every echoing conch location revealed so far in Genshin Impact. It looks like this update will only feature one new character, but we expect the 1.7 update to introduce several more. Ayaka and Yoimiya are the two characters from Inazuma likely to join the game – as a Cryo Sword and Pyro Bow user respectively, there’s a good chance they’ll end up placing highly on our Genshin Impact tier list.