Genshin Impact English art book is available for pre-order, at last

The Genshin Impact: Official Art Book Volume 1 is finally getting an English release, and it’s currently up for pre-order on Amazon. The anime game‘s art book has already been available in China since 2021 and in Japan since 2022. It was still available to purchase elsewhere but, obviously, most western audiences wouldn’t be able to read anything inside either of those versions.

The English version of the book is set to release later this year, on September 5, according to the US Amazon listing. On the UK version of the site, the release date is August 31. There’s still no cover art on the page just yet, but both the Chinese and Japanese editions have the same cover – Aether and Lumine standing side by side in a field of flowers.

The art book will be 208 pages long, and can be pre-ordered as both a hardcopy or Kindle edition for $35 / £26.40. Oddly, the UK page lists the book as having only 176 pages – just like the Japanese edition – so there may be a few differences in the US version.

You can pre-order the English version of the Genshin Impact: Official Art Book Volume 1 with these links to the US Amazon page and the UK Amazon page. We all know how popular this game is, so if you want the art book, it might be best to buy it as soon as you can just in case it sells out – nobody wants to buy an overpriced resell on eBay.

I don’t know how other players feel but, to me, the official art of Genshin Impact is often much more interesting to look at than the in-game models. This is especially true for characters like Itto who turned out to be stick-thin in-game when his art reveal depicted him as a buff oni. Fans weren’t happy, to say the least.

Itto isn’t currently available for pulls, but Hu Tao and Yelan have just arrived in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.4 for those who were waiting on them.