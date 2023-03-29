New Genshin Impact event asks you to season your food for Primogems

The new Genshin Impact event, Spices From the West: Northerly Search, literally asks you to find new ways to season your food in-game, and it offers Primogems, mora, level-up books, and other items as rewards for properly-seasoned dishes. You can even give your tasty Genshin Impact creations to the anime game‘s characters on your roster to increase their companionship EXP – that is, if they actually like your food.

This is a rerun/revamp of the Spices From the West event from version 2.6. The current iteration in Genshin Impact version 3.5 will have you creating ‘fragrant seasonings’ as a new recipe is unlocked daily during the first seven days of the event. As a whole, the event will be live from March 31 to April 10.

You’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to create new seasonings, and at least Adventure Rank 28 to complete the Idle Teapot Talk quest, allowing you to offer dishes to the Genshin Impact characters in your Serenitea Pot.

If you meet all of the prerequisites, you’ll be able to create seasonings and add them to dishes to make ‘fragrant dishes,’ which can then be given to your companions for a taste test.

Each character will give their opinions on your cooking skills and their comments will vary depending on their personal preferences.

So, for example, it’s probably not the best idea to give anything even remotely spicy to Chongyun if you want plenty of EXP- but on the other hand, it might be worth it just to see his reaction. Meanwhile, Xiangling might be willing to try just about anything to get inspiration for her own cooking.

Chongyun isn’t one of the current Genshin Impact banners, but you can still pull for several other Cryo users to see their reactions. Ayaka, Shenhe, and Mika are all available for the next couple of weeks, until Genshin Impact version 3.6 rolls around.