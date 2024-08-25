It’s become a tradition that whenever a HoYoverse game wins awards, we get given freebies. Does it feel somewhat like rigging things in your favor? Yes. After all, we’ve got to guarantee we get our new favorite character in the latest banners. Well, it’s your lucky day as Genshin Impact has won even more awards, and you’ve won a free bundle of Primogems in return.

Not only is Genshin Impact one of the best open-world games right now, but it’s also the proud winner of the Gamescom ‘Best Mobile Game’ award this year. It’s not hard to see why either, given it’s somehow able to flex its gorgeous graphics, expansive world, and expressive combat on mobile with ease.

Nevertheless, in return for Genshin Impact taking home the trophy, HoYoverse is treating you to 1,000 Primogems for free. All you have to do is log in every day from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30 to receive 200 Primogems each day via the in-game mail. Miss a day and you’ll miss out, so do your dailies and check your mail as you normally would and you’ll be met with a small boost to your bank. While missing a day would suck, don’t forget that mail also expires after 30 days, so any unclaimed Primogems from this event will be removed too if you forget to open your mail.

What you might have noticed is that this isn’t the usual 1,600 Primogems that HoYoverse often hands out for promotional events and rewards. Unfortunately, it’s not a typo. We’re only getting 1,000 Primogems here, which isn’t quite enough for a free ten pulls on a banner. You can’t argue with free, though, especially as Genshin Impact 5.0 is releasing on Wednesday, August 28, bringing all-new characters to add to your roster. You’ll need all the Primogems you can get…

With its fourth anniversary fast approaching at the end of September, HoYoverse also took the opportunity to thank its players for making the RPG what it is today: “As a game that has been in operation for years, Genshin Impact has been able to continue on its journey thanks to the understanding, patience, and support from you.”

So, grab your free Primogems and redeem all the latest Genshin Impact codes as soon as you can so don’t miss out before heading into Natlan, the next major region opening its doors to the Traveler. Likewise, check out the current and next Genshin Impact banners and our Genshin Impact tier list to see who’s worth picking up with your refreshed bank.

