How to unlock the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars domain

If you are looking for the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars domain, chances are you have been wandering to the west of The Dune of Carouses. Here, several invisible walls are blocking you from picking the nearby flowers. But, as it turns out, those flowers are vital to solving a puzzle to open this new domain that appears for the first time in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

Of course, like most puzzles in the open world game, the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars domain puzzle is slightly convoluted, requiring a little bit of pattern recognition and observation to raise the chamber nearby and open its doors. However, if you’re here, you likely just want to know how to get in, so let us walk you through the puzzle.

Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars puzzle solution

To solve the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars puzzle, you first need to have a Pyro Bow user in your party. Everyone should already have easy access to Amber, who is perfect for this task.

There are four pillars you need to shoot with a fully-charged arrow. What may confuse you is the order in which you hit the pillars. The order is:

Zero flowers – it’s the one on its own to the south of the stone structure.

One flower – northeast of the first totem, it’s next to the cactus and a small stone wall.

Two flowers – south of the second totem, it’s next to a big stone wall.

Three flowers – west of the third totem, it’s near a lush bush.

Four flowers – north of the fourth totem, past the prominent stone structure.

Completing this task should raise the doorway and spawn an Exquisite Chest that contains a bunch of items and easy access to the Garden of Endless Pillars domain. Completing the Desert Vivarium quest will give you 40 primogems, 35,000 Mora, five Dendro Sigils, a Gambler’s Pocket Watch, three Teachings of Praxis, four Mystic Enhancement Ores, and two Hero’s Wits.

As an additional reward for unlocking the Garden of Endless Pillars, you’ll also get to pick the flowers, which are Collei ascension materials. Unfortunately, the latest update to the free game also has a few other quests that may give you problems. Check out our guides on unlocking the Altar of Mirages domain, what precisely the game means by “You do not have enough clearance” during the Lost in the Sands World quest, and why The Exile Sprouting requires you to wait several days to finish.