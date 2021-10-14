Genshin Impact datamines reveal extensive Itto and Gorou banner details

It’s a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme – details of Genshin Impact’s next update have been dug up by dataminers ahead of release. After the anime game’s latest bout of new content went live this week, various dataminers took to social media to share details about Update 2.3, namely some information about Arataki Itto and Gorou’s banner.

Lumie shares on Twitter that the two will reportedly be a part of the same banner, and it’ll be the second one of Update 2.3, arriving on December 14. Lumie also shares that Itto will be a five-star character, whereas Gorou is currently classified as four stars. Reportedly, there’s little information on the first banner, though it’ll be a character re-run.

Genshin Intel, meanwhile, has shared information about the characters’ movesets, constellations, and skill upgrade costs. Itto is reportedly a claymore user who can fling a bull called Ushi after opponents to deal geo damage. The gang leader can also go into a raging oni state, which sees all of his regular moves deal geo damage.

Gorou, meanwhile, sounds like more of a supporting character. Depending on how many geo users are in your party, he can provide benefits like damage and defence bonuses. One of his other moves deals a lot of geo damage while buffing his allies. Essentially, it looks like pairing Itto and Gorou together might be a sound idea. Lumie and Genshin Intel have also shared some gameplay of the two.

Not all of the datamines have centred on the pair, though. Genshin Intel also shares on Twitter that the game might be getting an item called the Ombi-Ubiquity Net, which allows you to catch certain critters in the wild. Reportedly, you can stick your new furry pals in your Serenitea Pot, though there’s no word if you can make them battle, so no Pokémon comparisons just yet.

The leaks come off the back of some banner teases from Mihoyo, with the studio sharing more background information on the pair on Twitter. That usually happens not long before a Genshin Impact character joins the game. As ever with leaks, though, it’s worth noting that this is all subject to change, and what you see might not make it into the game. After all, Mihoyo hasn’t revealed the content officially, so it’s not ready yet.

Check out our Genshin Impact 2.2 update guide if you want a handy rundown of everything in the current patch. If it’s Genshin Impact codes you’re looking for, though, then we have those, too.