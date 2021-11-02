Genshin Impact grilled fish event: How to get every fish recipe

Want to find every grilled fish recipe in the ‘Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars’ Genshin Impact web event? We have good news; after a bunch of fishy experiments (with varying results), here’s a full list of every grilled fish event recipe and how to get it.

The grilled fish Genshin Impact event can be found on the official website, but you can also open it in-game by clicking the ‘special events’ tab in the main menu. Good news if you’re relatively new to the game: you only have to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to participate in this web event.

The basics are quite simple: you can obtain firewood, seasoning, and different types of fish by logging in and completing daily missions. Once you have the materials, you can start grilling. The fish species, amount of seasoning, and the time spend grilling will determine the outcome. You can try different combinations yourself, or use our guide below to create every possible grilled fish recipe. Not unimportant but, you get rewards (primogems, level-up materials, and mora) for each newly discovered recipe. Here’s how to collect them all!

How to cook fish in Genshin Impact

The grilled fish web event is all about creating different grilled fish recipes. The first thing that influences the dish you get is how far done it is. You can take the fish off the grill immediately if you like it raw (sashimi, anyone?) or leave it on long enough to burn:

Raw: no change in look yet.

no change in look yet. Half-done: pink colour.

pink colour. Perfect: orange/light brown colour. You’ll see some sparkles appear on your screen; you may have to count these to obtain certain special dishes.

orange/light brown colour. You’ll see some sparkles appear on your screen; you may have to count these to obtain certain special dishes. Burnt: dark brown.

dark brown. Completely destroyed: just leave it on the grill, you’ll see.

As for the seasoning, there are three levels of spice: mild, just right, and heavy.

All regular grilled fish recipes in Genshin Impact

As you get rewards for every new recipe you discover, try to create the ones you haven’t made before. You can check which recipes you already have by clicking the ‘Grilled Fish Archive’ on the web event page. If it isn’t specified in the recipe, just flip the fish and grill both sides for the same duration.

The following recipes will get you Shiki Taishou Friendship Level x20:

Sashimi: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘raw’.

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘raw’. Sashimi With Extra Thick Sauce: use any fish, ‘heavy’ seasoning, grill until ‘raw’.

use any fish, ‘heavy’ seasoning, grill until ‘raw’. Grilled Black Snakehead: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘burnt’.

The following recipes will get you Shiki Taishou Friendship Level x40:

Ordinary Grilled Fish: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’. Grilled Fish with Mild Seasoning: use any fish, ‘mild’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

use any fish, ‘mild’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’. Grilled Fish With Strong Seasoning: use any fish, ‘heavy’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

The following recipes will get you Shiki Taishou Friendship Level x50:

Fresh and Juicy Fish: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘half-done’.

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘half-done’. Exquisite Medaka Dish: use Medaka, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

use Medaka, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’. Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass: use Golden Bass, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

use Golden Bass, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’. Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish: use Pufferfish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’.

use Pufferfish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’. Charred Grilled Fish: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until one side is ‘perfect’ and the other side is ‘burnt’.

All special grilled fish recipes in Genshin Impact

These recipes will get you Shiki Taishou Friendship Level x100. Beware that they’re a bit harder to make (except for the last one), but also more rewarding. Some players seem to report more than one method to obtain these dishes, but the following should work:

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until the upper side is perfect (four sparks) and you see the first smoke cloud (other side is burnt).

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until the upper side is perfect (four sparks) and you see the first smoke cloud (other side is burnt). Number One Grilled Fish In Teyvat: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’, but only just (take it off as soon as it’s no longer half-done).

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’, but only just (take it off as soon as it’s no longer half-done). Grilled Fish Beyond Space And Time: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’, but only get one sparkle on each side.

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until ‘perfect’, but only get one sparkle on each side. Explosive And Overloaded Grilled Fish: use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until one side is ‘perfect’ (after the fourth sparkle) and the other one ‘burnt’.

use any fish, ‘just right’ seasoning, grill until one side is ‘perfect’ (after the fourth sparkle) and the other one ‘burnt’. Grilled Fish That Broke Through The Dimensions: use any fish, no seasoning, just leave it on the grill until it’s completely destroyed.

Now that you’ve officially becoming Teyvat’s best grill master, enjoy those shiny new primogems – for more free primogems, here are the latest Genshin Impact codes.