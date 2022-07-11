Genshin Impact trailer officially reveals Collei and the Harbingers

Genshin Impact’s latest trailer, comprehensively titled Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser, has provided some official art and details on Collei, the Harbingers, and the various characters and banners heading for the Sumeru region in version 2.8.

The eleven Harbingers –Tsaritsa’s lieutenants, who lorde over Fatui – are shown mourning the death of Signora, their fallen comrade who was executed in Duel Before the Throne. This was our first real glimpse of the Harbingers, but we already like their style, especially Il Dottore, who’s appeared in the manga, but makes his first appearance in the present day here.

It’s hard to take them all in – after all this time, we expected each member of the Harbingers to be gradually revealed to us one by one, rather than all at once – but it’s clear each Harbinger has a specific role when executing their plans, and we’re curious to see if more details about them will be revealed throughout 2.8.

Speaking of which, the trailer has also given us our first official look at Collei, the trainee ranger and Dendro user from the new Sumeru region, who’s described as “positive and optimistic, enthusiastic and kind”. She joins Tighnari, another Dendro user and watcher of the Avidya Forest, and Mora, an “unscrupulous merchant” with Electro vision, as the three new characters from Sumeru.

Version 2.8 will also introduce the Summer Fantasia event which includes the Cursed Blade, a four-star weapon that you will be able to collect as part of the central quest. The Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee rerun banners will also appear, featuring the four stars Thoma, Shikanoin Heizou, and Ningguang – they release on August 2.

Genshin Impact 2.8 launches on July 13 but you can pre-install it now. Make sure you check out our guide on start and maintenance times, and how to get free primogems.