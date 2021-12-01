Genshin Impact Heizou release date

Want to know more about Heizou, the detective character coming to Genshin Impact? Shikanoin Heizou is one of the few Genshin Impact new characters we don’t know much about yet. However, there are several in-game references to Heizou that can tell us more about this character. There are a few Inazuman characters that have something to say about Heizou, and it’s not all positive…

We don’t know what element or weapon type Heizou wields, but we do know he’s part of the Tenryou Commission, the same clan as Kujou Sara. Inazuma features the Bantan Sango Detective Agency which offers daily quests to players – this agency has called Heizou a swindler in the past. There are also a number of bulletin boards around Inazuma which call into question Heizou’s detective skills.

There’s no telling whether Heizou is going to end up as a playable character in Genshin Impact, though it’s looking likely given the number of hints about him so far. As Heizou is mentioned in several voice lines from prominent characters and dataminer Dimbreath has reported finding some in-game avatar data for him, it seems like he’s going to be involved at some point in the future. Here’s everything we know about Heizou’s banner in Genshin Impact, including information about his backstory and when he might arrive.

Genshin Impact Heizou backstory

While Heizou is affiliated with the Tenryou Commission, it appears his commitment to the clan isn’t particularly strong. Kokomi’s voice lines reveal Heizou once took a trip down to Watatsumi Island wearing the Tenryou Commission uniform. Remember, Watatsumi belongs to the Sangonomiya Clan, the sworn enemies of Raiden Shogun and her Tri-Commission army.

Kokomi notes that Heizou has no interest in military, government, or commercial affairs. It’s clear Heizou isn’t aware of the conflict between the two areas, or he simply doesn’t care. As for his detective skills, Kokomi states that Heizou is a “self-proclaimed detective”, implying he isn’t very good at his job. Sara, on the other hand, claims Heizou’s detective skills are the only thing keeping him in his Tenryou Commission role: “The only reason I have not sought to bring him into line so far is that his investigations deliver results… he’s such a headache.”

Players can find a bulletin board near the Inazuma Adventurer Guild featuring an angry message from Heizou’s sister. It looks like she’s sick of Heizou’s antics, calling him foolish and stating that he behaves arrogantly and disrespectfully. Another interesting point is that Heizou’s investigation tactics seem to involve violence, as his sister writes, “He’s gone off to investigate again… I can only hope that no one else gets hurt in the process.”

Genshin Impact Heizou banner release date

We don’t know when Heizou’s banner is set to arrive, but we do know that it won’t be in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update – instead, players have the opportunity to unlock Shenhe and Yun Jun. Heizou is likely going to be a four star character if we go by his rank at the Tenryou Commission – his rank is lower than Sara’s, and she’s only a four star character.

That’s everything we know about Heizou’s banner in Genshin Impact so far. Genshin Impact 2.4 should reveal more information about this character, so stay tuned for any updates. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your favourite characters stack up against each other. We also have a Genshin Impact events guide to find out which events are currently active.