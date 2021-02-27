Genshin Impact devs tease Hu Tao on YouTube, get one million views in seven hours

We don’t know who we’ll be wishing for on Genshin Impact‘s next banner, but we’ve just got a significant hint. Mihoyo has officially introduced us to the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao.

We first got a teaser trailer that takes place on Wuwang Hill in the dead of night – apparently, this is an ideal setting to bump into the spooky undertaker. Hu Tao then shows up alongside her fiery, ghostly companion and chats about spirits, butterflies, and even mentions Zhongli. She also says she’ll help us pass over before confirming she means the hill and not the afterlife – phew. The video has, eh, gone done quite well, too. The video sailed past one million views in around seven hours.

Mihoyo also published a blog post that gives you everything you need to know about the upcoming character. As a previous closed beta and datamine confirms, she’s a pyro polearm user who buddies up with her ghost pal to unleash devastating attacks. Hu Tao fits into the burst damage archetype and can sacrifice her health for more damage. That said, her elemental burst sets foes aflame and heals her in the process, so you can balance it out if you’re smart enough.

Hu Tao can strike up to six times with her normal attack and consume stamina to lunge forward for a charged one. She can also summon her fiery pal to perform an AoE move that applies the burn effect to foes and heals herself in the process.

As for her big move, she consumes some of her health to go into the Paramita Papilio state. Aside from knocking enemies back, it also applies the burn effect to them while buffing Hu Tao’s damage output.

You can catch the teaser trailer below:

We’ve known about Hu Tao’s existence and moveset for some time thanks to leaks and datamines, but it’s always nice to see things confirmed as it moves us toward a possible banner release date. Mihoyo hasn’t given us one this time, but the studio does try to update the anime game every six weeks so we could see Hu Tao join in the fun next month.

We’ve put together a best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build guide to help you prepare and collect the items you need before she releases. We also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you’re curious about who is worth your time and who isn’t. Hu Tao is shaping up to be pretty good, so she may feature in it quite highly someday.