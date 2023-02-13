Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Yelan banners are raking in the sales

The Genhsin Impact Hu Tao and Yelan banners have produced high sales after only a few days of availability in the anime game. Honestly, this should come as no surprise given the popularity of both characters, along with the strength of their signature weapons. The current Genshin Impact character banners and weapon banners are absolutely worth pulling for, for several reasons.

Generally, Hu Tao and Yelan are both seen as top-tier characters in the Genshin Impact tier list. The former is a powerful Pyro main DPS, while the latter is an equally capable Hydro sub-DPS. The best part about them being available at the same time is that they work perfectly together when used on the same team.

Additionally, their signature weapons — the Staff of Homa polearm and the Aqua Simulacra bow — are great in the hands of several characters, making the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.4 somewhat of a must-pull situation.

It seems that many players were saving up for this opportunity because Alhaitham and Xiao‘s banners from the first half of version 3.4 didn’t generate sales numbers anywhere near what Hu Tao and Yelan pulled off, as you can see in the chart below.

This chart shows Hu Tao and Yelan’s banner sales after their third day of availability, and it comes from GenshinLab — a site that compiles sales data from the Chinese App Store to gauge spending habits for a decent chunk of the RPG’s player base.

As you can see, Hu Tao and Yelan managed to produce about $19,835,133 USD/£16,357,835 GBP after three days, coming second only to Nahida and Yoimiya in the same time span.

Those who still want to spend more Primogems on the current banners still have just over two weeks to do so. Genshin Impact version 3.5 will be adding Dehya and Mika to the growing roster, alongside a few unnamed reruns.