Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Yelan banners destroy previous sales record

The Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Yelan banners have gone above and beyond a previous sales record set by the recent Raiden Shogun and Ayato banners in version 3.3. Any player who has ever checked the anime game‘s subreddit probably saw this coming. Hu Tao and Yelan are both top-tier characters on nearly any Genshin Impact tier list, and even more important than that, the community absolutely loves them.

This record doesn’t usually get broken this often, but Nahida and Yoimiya were on top in version 3.2, followed by the Raiden Shogun and Ayato in version 3.3, and now Hu Tao and Yelan have risen high above the rest thanks to their sales in Genshin Impact version 3.4.

HoYoverse has been putting out high-value banners for three straight versions now, but that may change with the version 3.5 update. While likeable as characters, Dehya and Cyno don’t seem to be high on must-pull lists within the community.

Meanwhile, Hu Tao and Yelan are two of the best characters in the game, with Yelan having arguably the best C6 constellation on the whole roster. On top of that, their weapon banner is likely the best we’ve seen thus far, with the Staff of Homa polearm and Aqua Simulacra bow being strong choices for several character builds.

With all that said, their combined sales numbers below should come as no surprise.

The numbers here are from GenshinLab, which is a site that compiles data from the Chinese App Store to show sales numbers for a large portion of the game’s player base.

As you can see above, Hu Tao and Yelan produced about USD $45,648,916 / GBP £38,038,785 in sales, while Raiden and Ayato made about USD $37,919,130 / GBP £31,597,631, which is a notable difference.

Dehya and Cyno may not reach those highs, but you can still pull for them now, as the Genshin Impact version 3.5 update just went live today.