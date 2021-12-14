Genshin Impact Itto and Gorou banner release time confirmed

We’re just about halfway through Genshin Impact‘s 2.3 update, and that means we’re getting a wee reshuffle of the banners and events on offer. One of the most significant new occasions you’ll want to be aware of is Oni’s Royale event wish, which just so happens to kick off today. Essentially, it’s the one you’ve been waiting for if you want to add new Genshin Impact characters Itto and Gorou to your gang.

Itto and Gorou’s banner also includes four-star characters Barbara and Xiangling, so there are two familiar faces you may get if you haven’t nabbed them just yet. As always, you can try Itto and Gorou out before you decide if you want to spend your Intertwined Fate Wishes on the banner. The test run provides a mob of foes for you to tackle with a team that’s made up of all the characters on offer, so you can see how much damage Itto deals out and how suited Gorou is to the support role.

If you fancy outfitting the duo with some new weapons, the Epitome Invocation event wish is also going live today. The standout prizes are the five-star Redhorn Stonethresher claymore and the Skyward Harp bow. Itto is a claymore user, while Gorou favours the bow, so it’s worth keeping that in mind unless you have weapons you’re keen to outfit them with.

Genshin Impact Itto and Gorou banner release time

The Genshin Impact Itto and Gorou banner release time is 6pm server time, translating to 3pm PST / 6pm EST on the US servers and 5pm GMT on the European servers.

Oni’s Royale runs until January 4, 2022, so you’ve got three weeks to decide if you fancy wishing for Itto and Gorou. They’ll eventually get a banner rerun later, though we don’t know when exactly.

If you need some help outfitting your new pals with the best gear, our best Genshin Impact Itto build guide has you sorted. If canines are more your thing, our best Genshin Impact Gorou build guide might be what you need.