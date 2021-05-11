Genshin Impact Kazuha banner and abilities

Kazuha is one of the Genshin Impact new characters rumoured to be arriving in the 1.6 update, and information on his abilities have already been datamined. He’s an Anemo Sword user and hails from Inazuma, but ‘currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue’. According to his character information, he’s a ‘gentle and carefree soul whose heart hides a great many burdens’.

From the information we already have, it looks like Kazuha could be useful as either a support or DPS character, depending on how you build him and how many of his constellations you’re able to unlock. Interestingly, he focuses on elemental damage, and scales with elemental mastery. He depends heavily on his weapons and artifacts to provide him with damage bonuses as he doesn’t get these from his ascension.

He receives a huge elemental damage bonus from his ultimate when it combines with another element, and deals additional elemental damage whenever he causes a swirl reaction, so we recommend pairing him with characters who can provide this, like Chongyun or Hu Tao. Of course, Kazuha’s abilities are subject to change ahead of release, so while this information is useful as a baseline, prepare for Kazuha to be tweaked when his banner release date finally arrives.

Kazuha banner release date

Kazuha is rumoured to be arriving in the 1.6 update, which – if Mihoyo continues to schedule regular updates every six weeks – could be arriving around June 9.

Best Genshin Impact Kazuha build

As we mentioned above, Kazuha has pretty complex needs, due to his focus on elemental damage and elemental mastery. Generally, he wants to create as many swirl reactions as possible. Mihoyo also plans to buff elemental reactions and elemental mastery in 1.6, so focusing on these will provide the most value to Kazuha.

For artifacts, we recommend the Viridescent Venerer four-set, which increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases the opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% by ten seconds. The Noblesse Oblige two-set grants a 20% buff to elemental burst damage, so could also be used in combination with the Viridescent Venerer two-set.

Free primogems: With these Genshin Impact promo codes

For weapons, the Freedom-Sworn releases with Kazuha, and looks like one of the best weapons for him. It’s got elemental mastery as a secondary, increases damage by 10%, and grants a Sigil of Rebellion when the weapon triggers elemental reactions. When you have two sigils, they are consumed, and provide all nearby party members with a buff that increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 10% and increases attack by 20%.

Otherwise, the Iron Sting is one of the best free weapons for Kazuha, as it gives bonus elemental damage and has elemental mastery as its secondary stat. For five-star weapons, we think the Skyward Blade would be useful for energy recharge, and for four-star, the Alley Flash scales elemental mastery. Festering Desire or Sacrificial Sword are also good choices. The Harbinger of Dawn would be good for a DPS Kazuha, as it increases his crit rate by 14% when his HP is above 90%.

I redid the entire footage. Apologies for the mistakes and missing stuff on the earlier videos. Due to Twitter length limit I have to split it in two tweets. You can view the full video here too: https://t.co/MA7EHtobo2 pic.twitter.com/J3HFiktaQk — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 28, 2021

Genshin Impact Kazuha abilities

Kazuha’s abilities are available on Honey Hunter World – though they are subject to change in the full release.

NORMAL ATTACK: GARYU BLADEWORK

Normal Attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. If this is triggered by Chihayafuru, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Eanran Haishi.

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. If this is triggered by Chihayafuru, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Eanran Haishi. Plunging Attack: Ranran Haishi – when a Plunging attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayafuru, Plunging Attack damage is converted to Anemo damage and will create a miniature wind tunnel via a secret technique that pulls nearby objects and opponents in.

ELEMENTAL SKILL: CHIHAYAFURU

Press: Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha’s current position before launching the opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing wind current. Within ten seconds of being in mid-air due to the effects of Chihayafuru, and if maintaining a mid-air state, Kazuha can unleash a particularly powerful Plunging Attack known as Ranran Haishi. Can be used in mid air.

Hold: Charges up before unleashing greater Anemo damage over a larger AoE than Press mode.

Elemental Burst: Manyou no Ittou

The ultimate Garyu technique – a single slash akin to a coming storm that deals AoE Anemo damage. The blade’s passage will leave behind a field named Ruka Akino that deals AoE Anemo damage at set intervals to opponents within it.

Elemental Absorption – If Ruka Akino comes into contact with an element, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Kazuha passive talents

Matsukaze Karyuu – Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own part members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

– Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own part members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive talents that provide the exact same effects. Weathering Blade – If Chihayafuru comes into contact with an element while being used, Elemental Absorption will occur during this Chihayafuru and it will deal 200% additional damage of that elemental type, which will be considered Plunging attack damage. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayafuru.

– If Chihayafuru comes into contact with an element while being used, Elemental Absorption will occur during this Chihayafuru and it will deal 200% additional damage of that elemental type, which will be considered Plunging attack damage. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayafuru. Windsong Poetics – Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.03% Elemental damage bonus to their corresponding element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for eight seconds. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.

Kazuha constellations

Senzan Kouhen – Decreases Chihayafuru’s cooldown by ten percent. Using Manyou no Ittou resets the CD of Chihayafuru.

– Decreases Chihayafuru’s cooldown by ten percent. Using Manyou no Ittou resets the CD of Chihayafuru. Yamaarashi Zanshin – The Ruka Akino field created by Manyou no Ittou has the following properties: Increases Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack.

– The Ruka Akino field created by Manyou no Ittou has the following properties: Increases Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack. Fushuu Kitan – Increases the level of Chihayafuru by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Chihayafuru by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Oozora Genpou – When Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayafuru to regenerate three or four energy for Kazuha respectively. Regenerate two energy per second for Kazuha while gliding.

– When Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayafuru to regenerate three or four energy for Kazuha respectively. Regenerate two energy per second for Kazuha while gliding. Bansei no Shuu – Increases the level of Manyou no Ittou by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Manyou no Ittou by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Ketsuseki Haku – Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for five seconds after using Chihayafuru or Manyou no Ittou. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the damage dealt by Kazuha’s normal, charged, plunging, and Ranran Haishin attacks by 0.2%.

That’s all we know so far about Kazuha, but we’ll let you know as soon as we discover more. In the meantime, kit out your Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot, or spend some quality time with your favourite characters in the Genshin Impact hangout events.