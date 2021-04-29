Genshin Impact’s Keqing gets “more interesting stories” in the Moonchase Festival

It looks like Genshin Impact‘s Keqing is set to play a prominent role in the anime game’s Moonchase Festival. Developer Mihoyo took to its blog to tackle a handful of player questions, one of which asking if Keqing would appear in future quests. “In the future Moonchase Festival, there will be more interesting stories for travellers to experience with Keqing,” Mihoyo says. “Stay tuned.”

You meet Keqing in Liyue, where she deals with the nation’s day-to-day affairs at the behest of Rex Lapis, who only shows up once a year. She’s a sword-wielding Electro character who works wonderfully well as a carry DPS in your team, which is why she scores top marks in our Genshin Impact tier list.

We haven’t heard too much, however, about Genshin Impact’s Moonchase Festival. In a blog post last year, Mihoyo explained that it would “combine the unique cultural and calendarial features of in-game regions with dates in the real world to host unique events in Mondstadt and Liyue”. We’ve already seen the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue, but it looks like the Moonchase festival is the next.

Mihoyo also took the opportunity to clear up some other things in the blog post. The Treasure-Seeking Seelie event has come to an end, but you’re getting further opportunities to obtain the gadget in the future. So don’t fret if you’ve missed this one.

The studio has plans to address some feedback over elemental reactions not working when they’re triggered far away from the character. Mihoyo says this happens to ensure consistent performance, but some tweaks are on the way. For example, hitting level 60 or above on your character will cause major reaction damage to increase.

You’re also going to be waiting a while if you’re hoping to farm animals for meat in the Serenitea Pot’s Realms, as Mihoyo says you can “only obtain meat from animals in Teyvat’s open world”.

