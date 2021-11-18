Want to unlock the KFC glider in Genshin Impact? Yes, you read that correctly: the KFC x Genshin Impact glider is finally back, and this time it’s available through a digital promotion. The Wings of Feasting glider has been designed with KFC’s logo in mind, featuring the same iconic colours used to represent Colonel Sanders himself.

This premium glider used to be exclusive to Genshin Impact players in China, but it’s coming to everyone else through a Twitch.TV promotion. There was some controversy over the way the promotion was handled in China – players endured long queues outside of KFC stores to get their hands on exclusive items. Fortunately, the process is much easier for players around the world as you can obtain the wings from the comfort of your web browser.

The Wings of Feasting can be acquired by supporting specific content creators on Twitch.TV, saving you a trip to your local KFC store. There are some conditions you need to be aware of beforehand, but the process is considerably easier than last time. Here’s what you need to unlock the KFC glider in Genshin Impact.

GENSHIN IMPACT x KFC GLIDER RELEASE DATE

The Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch event begins on November 25 and lasts until December 8. You can’t unlock the Wings of Feasting until the event officially begins.

HOW TO UNLOCK THE KFC GLIDER IN GENSHIN IMPACT

The main goal of the Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch event is to support Genshin Impact streamers, so you need to have a Twitch account with a payment card attached to it. It’s important to note that you have to support specific Mihoyo approved streamers – these streamers haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll know exactly who they are closer to the event.

Once you’ve found a streamer you want to support, you must purchase two months of Tier 1 subscriptions to their channel. You can do this by subscribing separately to two eligible Twitch streamers, or by gifting two Tier 1 subscriptions to the same channel. Another option is to support an eligible channel with a Tier 2 or Tier 3 subscription, though this does cost more money compared to the Tier 1 option.

Be aware of the terms and conditions on the event details page – there are some conditions that may stop you from claiming the KFC glider. You’re unable to use your free Amazon Prime subscription to claim the reward, and your gifted subscriptions can’t be anonymous, otherwise they won’t count. Recurring subscriptions are also ineligible for the reward, this also applies to streamers taking part in the event.

REDEEMING THE KFC GLIDER CODE IN GENSHIN IMPACT

After you successfully subscribe to the eligible streamers, you should receive a redemption code. The Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch code entitles you to the following items in Genshin Impact:

Wings of Feasting

30,000 Mora

Jade Parcels

Two Tonkotsu Ramen

Two Sautéed Matsutake

You can only redeem this code if your account has reached Adventure Rank 10 or above. Try to redeem the code as soon as possible – it expires one week after the event ends, giving you until December 15 to claim the KFC glider.

Once you’ve subscribed to your favourite eligible Twitch streamers, you can sail through the air with your brand new KFC glider in Genshin Impact. Check out our Genshin Impact 2.3 release date guide to find out more about the upcoming update, including details on Itto and Gorou, two new Geo characters joining the roster. Only time will tell where these characters end up on our Genshin Impact tier list.