Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu banner release date

Following the discovery of a reference to Kuki Shinobi in Genshin Impact's game files, players are eagerly waiting for more information on this possible new Genshin Impact character.

Kuki Shinobu – previously known as Kuki Ninja – is mentioned in-game in a couple of voice lines from Sayu and Arataki Itto. She’s the deputy of the Arataki gang, and was first introduced in Itto’s official announcement tweet – in which she implores us to contact her if we discover “any inappropriate behaviour on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto.”

We don’t have any information on Kuki Shinobu’s moveset, weapon, or element yet – all we know at the moment is that she uses the ‘girl’ body type. This isn’t the diminutive body type shared by Sayu, Diona, or Qiqi – it’s the ‘teen’ body type, shared by Ayaka and Keqing. Beyond that, there isn’t much information yet – but we’ll update this guide as soon as we know more. Here’s everything we know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu release date

The Kuki Shinobu release date has not yet been confirmed. Players have only found very limited information on Kuki Shinobu in the game’s files – all we know so far is her skeleton information, found by Ubatcha. This lack of information indicates she’s not too far along in the development process; if she were arriving in the next few months, we’d expect more details to be available in game.

However, as she’s an Inazuman character closely linked to Arataki Itto, it seems likely that it won’t be too long until she arrives – she may be one of the last Inazuman characters to be released before we move on to a new region. Our best guess is that she will arrive in 2.7 or 2.8.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu backstory

As Arataki Itto’s second-in-command, Kuki Shinobu is responsible for keeping him under control – or attempting to, at least. Messages posted by Kuki Shinobu can be found on the Hanamizaka bulletin board in Inazuma; in these messages, she asks for anyone who was “bullied” into losing items by a “red oni with long horns” to look for her in Hanamizaka so she can return the items to them. Kuki Shinobu also posts about bailing Itto out of the police station using a psychiatric report.

When asked about Kuki Shinobu, Sayu says “Arataki Itto’s little sidekick? Ugh, well she’s definitely gotta be a sleep disturbance then. Birds of a feather flock together…” Interestingly, this voice line was initially called “about The Kuki Ninja”, and before that, “about Oniori.” This has led to speculation that Oniori is Kuki Shinobu’s real name.

Kuki Shinobu’s name change from Kuki Ninja isn’t too drastic, as both Shinobu and Ninja share the same meaning. “Kuki” is the Japanese word for “stalk” or “stem”, leading to speculation she may be the first Dendro character in the game, although this is quite a stretch based on this limited information.

