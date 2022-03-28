Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu and Yelan confirmed

Mihoyo has revealed that Genshin Impact’s Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are coming to the anime game. The developer hasn’t revealed when you’ll get to wish on their banners, though recent history points to Genshin Impact’s 2.7 update. Thankfully, there are some new titbits of character information to tide you over until then.

Kuki Shinobu is the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang, which may sound familiar if you remember leader Itto, who joined the free game last year. Mihoyo confirms that she’s an electro character, though we can’t distinguish what weapon she uses. Mihoyo also refers to Shinobu as the ‘mender of tribulations’, an amusing nod to some in-game messages that reveal how much time she spends running around after Itto. Spoiler: it’s a lot.

Yelan, however, is more mysterious. While several teases point to Shinobu’s existence, we’ve seen far fewer for Yelan. Mihoyo confirms that she works for the Ministry of Civil Affairs, though we know little else. “Yelan’s identity has always been a mystery,” Mihoyo says. “Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the centre of events and disappears before the storm stops.” So, as we say, mysterious.

Yelan is a hydro character, which could confirm an earlier Genshin Impact datamine that says she uses a bow.

I am writing to introduce a talented person to you. — Kujou Sara ◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/48q4sY0IP5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

Mihoyo hasn’t provided a release date for the two, though history suggests it will be in Genshin Impact’s 2.7 update. The game gets a new update every six weeks, and patch 2.6 comes out on March 30, so you’re likely looking at mid-May for Kuki Shinobu and Yelan’s banners.

Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XVCffaDUpL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

We’ve already put together guide’s on Genshin Impact’s Kuki Shinobu and Yelan banners if you want all the details on the duo. Looking closer to the present, you can find everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 release time, pre-load times, and Ayato banners at the link.

Play Now Free to Play Genshin Impact GachaFantasyRPGPlay Now