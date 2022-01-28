Genshin Impact lantern puzzles – Wondrous Shadow event guide

If you’ve dived into this year’s Lantern Rite event, you may find the Wondrous Shadow puzzles slightly tricky. We’re here to help, with all the lantern puzzle solutions unlocked so far.

Wondrous Shadow rewards players with primogems, affluence talismans, hero’s wit, mystic enhancement ore, and mora. To participate, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and have completed Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches, and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I – The Crane Returns on the Wind. This event takes place in Liyue Harbor and is part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight festivities. To start the Wondrous Shadow event and solve the lantern puzzles, speak to Yuan Rong who can be found at the docks.

The Lantern Rite 2022 event also offers plenty of prizes such as primogems, mora, and character ascension materials – as well as Genshin Impact outfits for Ningguang and a free four-star Liyue character of your choice, including Yun Jin, one of the new Genshin Impact characters. So it’s worth participating in all the challenges if you want to save up materials for the next Genshin Impact banner.

Wondrous Shadow lantern puzzle solutions

To complete the Wondrous Shadow challenge, you need to rotate a wooden block to match the shadow cast from the lantern. Here are all the lantern solutions, and you can also watch the video on how to complete these awkward puzzles.

First riddle: Censer

Second riddle: Ship

Third riddle: Kite

Fourth riddle: Mountain

Fifth riddle: Scales

Sixth riddle: Mora

That’s how to complete the Wondrous Shadow lantern puzzle event. If you’re saving up to ascend your character – here’s everything you need for Raiden Shogun’s ascension materials and Yae’s ascension materials.