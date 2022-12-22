Genshin Impact leak lists Spiral Abyss enemies coming in version 3.4

This Genshin Impact leak shows us which enemies will be turning up in the Spiral Abyss during the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. HoYoverse tends to set up the abyss challenge in ways that best suit the current character banners, and this seems to be the case for the next update as well.

Genshin Impact version 3.4 is introducing the highly anticipated Dendro sword user, Alhaitham, and this Spiral Abyss lineup looks like it’ll be perfect for testing his abilities as a main DPS. He’s arriving alongside Hu Tao, Xiao, and Yelan, so we’re looking at some big DPS checks here, no matter who you choose to pull for.

The leak focuses on floor 12, which is the most challenging level of the abyss. Floor 12 removes all special boosts and buffs while also giving enemies far more health than they usually have when encountered elsewhere in the game.

The first half of the first chamber is full of ruin enemies, so physical DPS isn’t recommended. You’ll be facing off against two Ruin Guards, a Ruin Grader, and a Ruin Drake Earthguard in the first half of the chamber, while Whopperflowers, Abyss Mages, and Eremites fill the second half.

The first half of the second chamber throws two Nobushi and a Kairagi at you in its first wave, then a Blessbone Scorpion and Blessbone Red Vulture in its second wave. The Blessbone enemies are new to version 3.4, so you’ll need to learn their patterns. After those new surprises, the Maguu Kenki boss will be waiting in the chamber’s second half.

Lastly, the Semi-Intransient Matrix boss will be the final chamber’s first challenge, followed by several new and old Eremite enemies in the chamber’s second challenge. The details come from evnxxz on Reddit, a leaker who tends to hit the mark quite often.

We’re still in the first half of the Genshin Impact version 3.3 update, which means that version 3.4 is a ways away. There’s still time to prepare for the next Spiral Abyss challenge by pulling for characters like Wanderer and Raiden Shogun if you need more DPS before the next update.