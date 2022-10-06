Genshin Impact leak suggests Alhaitham is coming later than expected

This Genshin Impact leak gives us a full rundown of which characters to expect in future updates, including the long-awaited Alhaitham and Baizhu. It seems that the pair won’t be joining the roster any time soon, as players will likely have to wait until version 3.6 for Baizhu and version 3.7 or 3.8 for Alhaitham. The anime RPG doesn’t offer many Dendro options at the moment, so this isn’t the best news.

Currently, Tighnari, Collei, and the Dendro Traveler are the only Dendro users in the game, and two out of those three are bow wielders. However, Nahida is coming in Genshin Impact version 3.2, so the options are steadily growing.

Previously, leakers suggested that both Alhaitham and Baizhu’s banners would arrive in version 3.6 at the earliest. Now, well-known leaker and Primogem consultant SaveYourPrimos is speculating that Alhaitham could arrive even later than that.

They shared this information in a recent tweet, explaining that if there are no more double-ups on new five-star character releases, Alhaitham might be one of the last additions in this string of Sumeru version updates.

For those who don’t know, Genshin Impact updates will last for five weeks up until version 3.2, then they’ll jump back up to the regular six-week length. That means there’s a lot of waiting in store for players who have taken a liking to Alhaitham since his story introduction in the version 3.0 Archon Quest.

SaveYourPrimos shared the rest of the upcoming character schedule in the same tweet, stating that Scaramouche and Faruzan will arrive in 3.3, Yaoyao in 3.4, and Dehya in 3.5. All of their leaks and lists come with sourced information that can be found on their page.

Those who would rather focus on what’s just been added to the game can check out our coverage of Genshin Impact version 3.1, which includes information on current Genshin Impact character banners, Scarlet Sand Slate clearance, the Wind Chaser event, and more.