Genshin Impact leak showcases Cyno, Nilou, and Candace gameplay

A significant Genshin Impact leak from Genshin Impact version 3.1 is starting to make the rounds, and it’s all about Cyno, Nilou, and Candace before they join the RPG’s roster in September. This detailed showcase comes from UBatcha, who is known for their accurate and frequent Genshin leaks. The clips give us a look at the trio’s normal and charged attacks, Elemental Skills, Elemental Bursts, and a few idle animations as well.

UBatcha uploaded all three clips to their Twitter page in separate tweets, along with a few notes quickly describing some of the characters’ abilities. Cyno is the only one with no ability notes, but from the footage, we can see that he’s an Electro polearm user who fights similarly to Razor. His Elemental Skill seems to be an electric thrust with his weapon, while his Elemental Burst cloaks him in Electro energy as he attacks with his bare hands.

Nilou is a Hydro sword user who doesn’t look too similar to any current character on the roster. Her Elemental Skill appears to be a number of Hydro slashes that shoot out after a symbol appears above her head, while her Burst creates a large splash that likely deals AoE Hydro damage.

Candace is another Hydro user, but she wields a polearm. Candace might just be the most interesting of the three because she has a shield built into her kit, which is something no other character in the game has. She uses the shield in her normal attacks and also for her Elemental Skill, which can either be tapped or held. The shield seems to function similarly to Beidou’s Skill, while Candace’s Burst appears to apply Hydro to her attacks.

Early clips like these are often subject to change, so don’t get too attached to what’s been shown here, just in case. If you’re looking to see more of the most recent new additions to Genshin Impact version 3.0, check out our build guides for Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.