Genshin Impact leak lists four-star banner characters coming in 3.2

A recent Genshin Impact leak has listed the three four-star characters who will appear on the RPG‘s version 3.2 banners. It seems as though Bennett, Razor, and Noelle will be up for grabs during the first half of the next update. The trio will appear alongside five-star characters Nahida and Yoimiya.

Bennett is easily the best character among the four-star choices, as he could work well with both Nahida and Yoimiya, depending on the rest of the team comp. Honestly, he’s a great pick for most teams. Noelle adds some defense and a bit of healing, but Geo can’t create reactions with Dendro, so she’s more suited to pair up with Yoimiya.

Lastly, despite being an Electro user, Razor is much better off as a physical main DPS. That doesn’t seem like the best fit for a Nahida team, but Electro and Dendro reactions are some of the best in the game, so it could work just fine. However, he definitely shouldn’t be used alongside Yoimiya because they’re both on-field DPS characters.

The leak comes from the well-known Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord – a server that’s often associated with up-to-date info on what’s to come in Genshin Impact.

For those unaware, Nahida is a catalyst wielder who stands out as the only new roster addition coming in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.2. Those who have been playing through the Sumeru Archon Quests know that she’s also the Dendro Archon, which makes her element self-explanatory.

Yoimiya is a solid Pyro bow user who was recently available to pull for in version 2.8. HoYoverse loves placing her next to popular characters, though, so this time she’s right beside another Archon. Her first release was between Ayaka and the Raiden Shogun, while her second came right in the middle of Kazuha, Zhongli, and Tighnari.

Be sure to read up on how many Primogems you can earn in 3.2, especially if you’re trying to pull on these banners, plus the Yae Miko and Childe ones in the second half of the update.