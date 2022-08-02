Genshin Impact leak points to new Kamera filters, at last

Those of us who have been following all of the recent Genshin Impact leaks for version 3.0 are generally used to seeing story spoilers or gameplay-related surprises, from new characters to quality of life changes like the alt-sprint fix. This time around, we have an unexpected leak that should make the serial screenshot-takers out there quite happy. Well-known leaker Sagiri recently uploaded images to Twitter that show off brand-new Kamera filters.

Longtime players will remember that the Kamera is a gadget HoYoverse added many versions ago, but it hasn’t changed or evolved much — or at all — since its introduction. In fact, it only offered one brownish filter to shake up your photo-taking game.

Sagiri’s leak suggests that at least one — and maybe more — filters will show up in the 3.0 update. The one from their tweet shows a bubbly, Hydro-inspired border around pictures of Klee and Barbara.

The Kamera gadget is separate from the in-game photo mode feature. Pressing the gadget keys while the Kamera is equipped allows you to take pictures while you’re performing actions — in combat, for example — which you can’t do in photo mode.

The Kamera is rarely updated, if ever, so this small leak may mean bigger changes are coming in the future. Perhaps HoYoverse will even allow us to one day take pictures inside Domains or the Abyss or even add more emotes to spice up photo mode as well. One can only hope.

If you’re looking to see more of version 3.0 before its official release, be sure to check out more of our Genshin Impact coverage, which includes the Sumeru map, info on upcoming character banners, Dendro reactions, and more.