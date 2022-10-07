Genshin Impact leak shows off new Sumeru Serenitea Pot realm

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed that a Sumeru-themed realm will be coming to the Serenitea Pot in version 3.2. HoYoverse already added a realm to represent Inazuma in the past, so it should come as no surprise that Sumeru is getting the same kind of representation in the RPG‘s homemaking simulator. This new realm addition will also coincide with the release of Nahida’s character banner, which means that the Dendro Archon will have somewhere to feel more at home.

These new, unreleased details come from Genshin leaker BLANK. They posted images of the Sumeru Serenitea Pot update on Twitter that show off the realm’s giant flowers and abundant greenery.

In the same Twitter thread, BLANK goes on to explain that, as an added touch, these huge flowers will bloom during the day and close up at night. Magical roots will also appear and grow along the bridges that connect the realm’s islands.

The leaks don’t stop there, though, as a video was also shared on Reddit. The footage comes from a user named Linze who takes a stroll around the Sumeru Serenitea Pot realm as both Nahida and the upcoming four-star Cryo user, Layla. The clip provides a good look at the realm both during the day and during the night.

Some Redditors in the thread shared that they would actually like to see an additional desert-themed realm. It’s possible that Sumeru could get two separate realms when looking at what HoYoverse has released in the past. There are currently a total of four realms, and two of them are Liyue-inspired.

If you’re looking to learn more about Genshin Impact version 3.2 before it goes live, be sure to check out our coverage. We’ve got pieces that focus on the upcoming 3.2 character banners, the Dendro Hypostasis boss, the rumoured free character, and more.