Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks reveal Onikabuto fighting event and new boss

These recent Genshin Impact leaks provide a small preview of the event menus coming in the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. It seems that HoYoverse is planning to add an Onikabuto fighting event, a new boss battle, a Sumeru desert expansion, and more. We also get to see a few rules and requirements for some unnamed Genshin Impact events as well.

The Onikabuto fighting event is actually one of the nameless ones on the list, but there are enough details shown to gather that the beetles will be battling each other. Players will instruct the Onikabuto in little one-on-one fights in the same vein as the Fungus Frenzy event from version 3.2, just on a much smaller scale.

There appear to be five challenge levels to complete that will each reward players with Primogems, level-up materials, talent books, and other useful items. A new opponent will show up daily during the event, and they’ll need to be defeated to claim the rewards.

The events overview menu also teases another unnamed event that looks like the 3.4 Lantern Rite. We know it’s coming in the next update and the event descriptions here mention Liyue several times.

Additionally, the list contains a combat event called Warrior’s Spirit, a domain event called Second Blooming, and a whole new location in the Sumeru desert that appears to house a snake-like normal boss.

All of this early information comes from known Genshin leaker, Timing. They seem to have deleted their Twitter account, but you can check out the leaked Onikabuto fighting event and events overview menu on Reddit.

