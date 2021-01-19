Looking for the best Genshin Impact Lisa build? The chief librarian of the Knights of Favonius is one of the free characters that you can unlock very early into the game. She’s primarily a support character who specialises in Electro skills and abilities, while inflicting a status ailment that boosts the damage enemies take when hit by subsequent lightning damage.

Compared to the rest of the Electro characters, Lisa isn’t one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, but the important distinction here is that she is also free to unlock, meaning you won’t have to use shop purchases to unlock her. When compared against the rest of the free Genshin Impact characters, she is probably one of the better ones, and her Electro skills are a big part of that.

If you’re looking for a decent way to support your team, then this is the best Genshin Impact Lisa build. It’s primarily focused on stunning enemies with the use of her skills, while bolstering either her attack or how much energy she can regain. So let’s get to the build then, shall we?

Best Genshin Impact Lisa support build

The best build for Lisa is a support build focused on empowering her Elemental Burst ability. It’s particularly useful for dealing with bosses, but you sadly won’t be getting too much out of it thanks to the conductive status ailment being removed after every held button burst attack. Still, there are a whole bunch of items that you should consider equipping.

If you want to gear Lisa towards damage output, equipping the Skyward Atlas is the way to go. It increases Lisa’s elemental damage by a significant chunk, while also enabling her normal attacks to gain a 50% chance to generate clouds that seek nearby enemies for 15 seconds. They can appear at least once every 30 seconds, and deal at the very least 160% of Lisa’s attack damage. When upgraded fully, this goes as high as 320%.

On the other hand, you may wish to equip the Favonius Codex to help refill energy quickly. Critical hits have at least a 60% chance (up to 100%) to generate an elemental orb. This regenerates six energy for the character and occurs at least once every 12 seconds, or down to six seconds when fully upgraded.

For the Artifacts, you could go big on Noblesse Oblige for a big 20% boost to Elemental Burst damage and the ability to bolster your party member’s attack by 20% for 12 seconds (sadly this does not stack).

Alternatively, opting for the Thundering Fury set gives a flat 15% Electro damage bonus, and also increases the Genshin Impact elemental reaction damage caused by the Overload, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40% once every 0.8 seconds. Triggering any of these effects decreases elemental skill cooldowns by one second. If you’re just playing with free characters, Amber and Kaeya provide plenty of chances to trigger both Superconduct and Overload, so the Thundering Fury set is worth investing in when you can.

Genshin Impact Lisa abilities

Normal attack: Lightning Touch

Normal attack : Perform up to four lightning attacks that deal Electro damage.

: Perform up to four lightning attacks that deal Electro damage. Charged attack : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal area-of-effect Electro damage after a short casting time.

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal area-of-effect Electro damage after a short casting time. Plunging attack: Lisa plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path, dealing area-of-effect Electro damage when she hits the ground.

Elemental skill: Violet Arc

Pressing the button unleashes a homing lightning orb. When the orb hits its target, it deals Electro damage and applies a stack of a “conductive” status ailment to enemies in a small area-of-effect. This effect can be stacked up to three times.

When holding the button, after an extended casting time, lightning will strike enemies from the sky, dealing a large amount of Electro damage to nearby enemies. The bolts will deal extra damage based on the conductive status, but will also clear all stacks of this status ailment from the enemy upon them taking damage.

Elemental burst: Lightning Rose

Summons a Lightning Rose that unleashes lightning bolts that surround enemies and deal Electro damage. This will continuously emit lightning to knock back enemies, dealing Electro damage for as long as it persists.

Lisa Constellations

Infinite Circuit : Lisa recovers two energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc. There is a maximum of ten energy that can be regenerated this way at any one time.

: Lisa recovers two energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc. There is a maximum of ten energy that can be regenerated this way at any one time. Electromagnetic Field : Holding Violet Arc increases defence by 25% and Lisa’s resistance to interruption.

: Holding Violet Arc increases defence by 25% and Lisa’s resistance to interruption. Resonant Thunder : Increases the level of Lightning Rose by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Lightning Rose by three, up to a maximum of 15. Plasma Eruption : Increases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by a range of one to three.

: Increases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by a range of one to three. Electrocute : Increases the level of Violet Arc by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Violet Arc by three, up to a maximum of 15. Pulsating Witch: When Lisa takes to the field, she applies three stacks of Violet Arc’s conductive status onto nearby enemies. This effect occurs once every five seconds.

Lisa passive talents

Induced Aftershock : Hits by charged attacks apply Violet Arc’s conductive status to enemies.

: Hits by charged attacks apply Violet Arc’s conductive status to enemies. Static Electricity Field : Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have their defence decreased by 15% for ten seconds.

: Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have their defence decreased by 15% for ten seconds. General Pharmaceutics: When Lisa crafts a potion, she has a 20% chance to refund a portion of the materials used to craft it.

This is the best Genshin Impact Lisa build we’ve tried out so far. The majority of characters do require hopping into the shop for a chance to unlock them. If you manage to get the latest Cryo character, then be sure to check out the best Ganyu builds. We also have plenty more character guides for Anemo characters, including the best Venti build and best Jean build, respectively.

For one of the better Geo characters, we also have the best Albedo build that you can use to bloom beautiful, yet high-damaging flowers. Finally, why not check out our best Klee build for explosive shenanigans, or the best Diluc builds if you prefer slicing and dicing with flaming swords.