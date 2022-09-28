Genshin Impact Lost in the Sands quest guide

Lost in the Sands is the first quest in the main Golden Slumber questline, and you need to complete this in order to explore the new desert area and the ruins of Abdju Pit. It’s quite a long process and involves different puzzles and winding paths to explore.

You also need to complete this quest to unlock the Red Desert Threshold in Genshin Impact, which is located in Abdju Pit. To advance in this quest, you need the Scarlet Sand Slate, so here’s how to unlock the device as well as the steps to follow to successfully explore and complete the Lost in the Sands quest.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Lost in Sands quest

To unlock the Golden Slumber world quest, speak to Bonifaz in Aaru Village. He can be found by the entrance to the village, not far from the Statue of the Seven.

Genshin Impact Lost in Sands quest steps

Follow the footprints on the road that lead from the Aaru Village to the Abdju Pit

Drop down into the pit where you find the archaeology team chilling by a campsite

Speak to all three people by the campsite, finally speaking to Jeht who is based a little further back by the ruins entrance, then return to the campsite

After a cutscene, the ruin doors open, continue across the bridge and remove the sand from the device using an Anemo attack to unlock the next doors, defeat the enemy and follow the seelie

Continue through the doors and explore the ruins, there are enemies lurking, and you need to solve a few puzzles to get from room to room

Once you’ve spoken to Jeht, head up the elevator to the room above and interact with the strange machine highlighted by the quest symbol

Once you’ve explored the ruins, report your findings to Jebrael

Genshin Impact Scarlet Sand Slate unlock

Once you’ve reported your findings, you’re given the Scarlet Sand Slate, which allows you to continue the quest and control various devices within the ruins. As you continue to explore the ruins, the slate displays key locations, able to clear Primal Barriers and Plinth of the Secret Rites.

That’s how to complete the Lost in the Sands quest and unlock the Scarlet Sand Slate in Genshin Impact. If you’re just jumping into the 3.1 update and happen to snag one of the new Genshin Impact characters, here’s the best Genshin Impact Cyno build and Genshin Impact Candace build currently on the Genshin Impact banner. You can also see how they fit into our Genshin Impact tier list of the best and worst ranked characters.