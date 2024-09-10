If your idea of a perfect evening is grinding some Genshin Impact with a burger in hand, you’re about five seconds away from falling off your chair. HoYoverse has just announced a new collaboration with McDonald’s which gives you two opportunities to grab some free Genshin codes that will bless your account with Primogems, cosmetics, a new recipe, and much more.

We all love freebies, so when new Genshin Impact codes come along, it’s impossible to ignore them. For the gacha game’s latest partnership, fast food chain McDonald’s is cooking up some delicious rewards for Genshin players as part of a new event.

By downloading and ordering one of the two select promo products – the Genshin Impact Apple Pie and the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal – you’ll be given a code that you can then redeem for some decent in-game goodies. You’ll also notice some Genshin-themed packaging on the promotional apple pies that feature two of the coolest Genshin Impact characters, Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou.

The Genshin Impact Apple Pie code will get you:

40 Primogems

20,000 Mora

4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

2 Hero’s Wit

Golden Apple Pastry Recipe

3 Golden Apple Pastry

The Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal code will award you with:

‘Wings of Delicacies’ Wind Glider

‘Celebration: Crispy and Sweet’ Namecard

Not only is that glider a sight to behold, but the generous amount of in-game items you’ll receive just for nabbing a single apple pie is pretty wild. Plus, there’s the new Golden Apple Pastry food item that you’ll be able to use – it’s unclear at the moment exactly how good it’ll be and what it will buff or replenish, but it’s still a cool touch to this promo.

The Genshin Impact and McDonald’s event will start on Tuesday, September 17 and runs until Sunday, September 29. That means you’ve only got 12 days to grab these new codes. This promotion is only available in the US, and you can find full terms and conditions and instructions on how to claim your codes here.

