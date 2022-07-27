All Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dreams at Sea answers

Looking for all the Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dreams at Sea answers? This web event runs until July 31, and every day you can sign in to complete daily commissions to unlock a quiz with Paimon, also known as Paimon’s Inspirations.

You can use these inspirations to recall memories from Paimon’s dreams and by successfully retrieving the memory, you earn mora and primogems, among other rewards. You need to be at least Adventure Rank 32 to participate, and can play the web event on the Genshin Impact event website. To get the correct Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dreams at Sea answers, you need to complete three missions and then answer three questions correctly.

The Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dreams at Sea answers for each day are:

Day 1

Question: It’s probably the first island we went to, but Paimon can’t seem to put a finger on it

Answer: Is it an island with lots of Dodocos

Question: What was the name of the vehicle that took us to the archipelago that time

Answer: The Kaboomball Fortress

Question: When Paimon came out of the fortress, Paimon seemed to see something… Here is a rough description of how it looks. Paimon wonders what it really is

Answer: A flying Treasure Chest

Day 2

Question: A brilliantly-colored Forest Boar. What could it be?

Answer: Dream Form

Question: Every time the Travelers faces this wicked flying creature, a headache would follow. But why?

Answer: A Specter

Question: Here is a rough description of how the creature looks. Paimon wonders what it really is

Answer: Some creature that’s good at pulling pranks

Day 3

Question: Paimon remembers the Traveler has destroyed many of them before. What was it

Answer: Slime Balloon

Question: When Paimon approached them, Paimon heard a suspicious “Ya!” Who could it be

Answer: Hilichurls

Question: Here’s what its shape looked like… what could it be?

Answer: A type of flying emergency food

Day 4

Question: Then there was a strange building. It looked like something that Fischl is very passionate about… It was also a crucial culture in Immernachtreich! What could it be?

Answer: Theater

Question: Paimon remembers dreaming of something quite amazing… It asks strange questions all the time. What was it, though?

Answer: Night Raven Statue

Question: Here’s what its shape looked like… what could it be

Answer: Paimon

Day 5

Question: And it had a lot to do with a very familiar friend of ours… what was it?

Answer: Scryglass

Question: It seemed to be connected with the images on the Scryglass… what could it be?

Answer: Star Guide

Question: The moment Paimon finished, the chest just appeared out of nowhere! Then Paimon opened it up! Paimon remembers finding something in the chest… it was shaped like this… what was it?

Answer: An ingredient that was once considered an ornamental plant

That’s all the Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dreams at Sea answers. For more ways to get free primogems, check out the latest Genshin Impact codes and our Genshin Impact event schedule for upcoming events.